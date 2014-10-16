Trending

Apple slipped some amazing SIM news in with the iPad Air 2

No luck for Australians though

The iPad Air 2's Apple SIM could prove useful for travelers

Apple glazed over one of the coolest things it announced today by failing to mention it at all during its iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3 and Retina iMac keynote.

In fact this breakthrough isn't even featured on Apple's main iPad Air 2 hub; you have to click through to the "wireless" page on the US or UK Apple Store just to see it.

But when you do, you'll learn that Apple is launching a new "Apple SIM" that is more versatile than any SIM we've seen before.

According to Apple, it lets users choose from a number of different short-term wireless plans from select US and UK carriers - and you do it right from the iPad.

Travel bug

"So whenever you need it, you can choose the plan that works best for you - with no long-term commitments," the site says. Plus you can potentially choose short-term data plans from carriers in other countries when you travel.

The Apple SIM comes preinstalled with every iPad Air 2 that has cellular capabilities. in the US and UK.

Apple has confirmed that at this stage, it's not available for customers in Australia.

Internationally, participating carriers include AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and EE in the UK, but hopefully more get on board soon, especially globally.

It is a bit odd that Apple is debuting this awesome new capability in the iPad instead of the iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus, which launched in September, but no doubt Apple has its reasons.

