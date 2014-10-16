Apple slipped some amazing SIM news in with the iPad Air 2

Apple glazed over one of the coolest things it announced today by failing to mention it at all during its iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3 and Retina iMac keynote.

In fact this breakthrough isn't even featured on Apple's main iPad Air 2 hub; you have to click through to the "wireless" page on the US or UK Apple Store just to see it.

But when you do, you'll learn that Apple is launching a new "Apple SIM" that is more versatile than any SIM we've seen before.

According to Apple, it lets users choose from a number of different short-term wireless plans from select US and UK carriers - and you do it right from the iPad.

Travel bug

"So whenever you need it, you can choose the plan that works best for you - with no long-term commitments," the site says. Plus you can potentially choose short-term data plans from carriers in other countries when you travel.

The Apple SIM comes preinstalled with every iPad Air 2 that has cellular capabilities. in the US and UK.

Apple has confirmed that at this stage, it's not available for customers in Australia.

Internationally, participating carriers include AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and EE in the UK, but hopefully more get on board soon, especially globally.

It is a bit odd that Apple is debuting this awesome new capability in the iPad instead of the iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus, which launched in September, but no doubt Apple has its reasons.

Via Twitter