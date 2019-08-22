Paramount Pictures' biggest titles coming to Aussie streaming service Stan

With Disney Plus launching in Australia this November, there's been a lot of speculation about what happens to Stan's current library. If its short-term deal with the Walt Disney Company does expire once Disney Plus arrives Down Under, subscribers needn't worry as Stan's library will still remain – ahem – titanic.

The Nine Entertainment-owned Australian streaming platform has just announced that it has signed a long-term partnership with Paramount Pictures, giving Stan exclusive rights to a plethora of TV shows and movies.

One of the first upcoming releases to arrive on Stan will be Paramount Television's adaptation of the John Green novel Looking For Alaska, and it will be available to stream from October.

Other new Paramount Television shows that will be added to Stan's library in the future include The Great, Made For Love, The Spy Who Came In From The Cold, and a prequel to Sexy Beast.

And, of course, Paramount's existing extensive library will find a home on Stan over the coming weeks – Aussies will be able to watch the Mission: Impossible movies, feel the need for speed with Top Gun, go where no man has gone before with the original Star Trek series, and learn that revenge is a dish best served cold from The Godfather Trilogy.

"Paramount has built a fantastic slate of premium scripted television series in addition to their iconic box office blockbusters, legendary film franchises and library of classics," Stan's CEO Mike Sneesby said in a statement. "We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Paramount under this new long-term output agreement as part of our ongoing commitment to bring the world’s greatest TV series and movies to Australians."

With licenses already in place with Showtime, Starz and MGM, the new deal with Paramount Pictures shows that Stan is focusing on bringing content from major production houses, unlike rival Netflix which is concentrating on creating original content.