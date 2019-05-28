Nvidia announces that three new FreeSync monitors are now G-Sync certified

Earlier this year, Nvidia made it possible for monitors that use AMD’s rival FreeSync technology to be compatible with its own G-Sync tech, and at Computex 2019, it announced three more FreeSync monitors are now G-Sync compatible.

The new monitors are the 24-inch 120Hz Dell S2419HGF, the 25-inch 144Hz HP 25X and the 27-inch LG 27GL850.

In case you’re wondering, G-Sync and FreeSync are similar technologies that allow monitors to match their refresh rate with the frame rate of a videogame – essentially eliminating screen tearing (an annoying visual glitch that occurs when the game and monitor are out of sync) while also making games feel smoother and more responsive.

Although the two technologies were similar, Nivida was keen to keep them separate – with G-Sync certified monitors having to match a high standard of performance, while only working with Nvidia hardware.

Getting certified

Nvidia has now allowed certain FreeSync monitors (which are usually a fair bit cheaper than G-Sync monitors) to be certified as G-Sync compatible – but that doesn’t mean the company has relaxed its stringent quality control.

In fact, while Nvidia has tested over 500 potential monitors, only 28 – including the three new monitors announced at Computex – have been deemed worthy.

Nvidia has also released a blog detailing how it tests those monitors, and why some of them failed – including poor image quality, flickering and narrow VRR ranges.

So, while Nvidia has opened up G-Sync, it should still be a mark of quality that ensures you get the very best gaming experience from the monitors that pass certification.