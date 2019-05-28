Computex 2019: Here's everything Asus has announced

Asus hosted a pre-Computex 2019 event where it unveiled this year’s lineup including a special edition Zenfone 6, ZenBook, Zen Screen Touch, Prime series motherboards and an upgraded ROG lineup. The Taiwanese electronics giant is also celebrating its 30th anniversary and is the reason behind a couple of limited edition products in Asus’ 2019 lineup.

Asus Zenfone 6 Edition 30

Image Credits: Asus

To commemorate its 30 years, Asus announced Zenfone 6 Edition 30 with a 3D curved glass on the back featuring the company’s concentric-circle design pattern. The internals have also been upgraded and the phone now has 12GB of RAM with 512GB of onboard storage. Rest of the specifications remain the same as that of the Zenfone 6. Only 3,000 units of the special edition Zenfone 6 will be manufactured and Asus hasn’t revealed the price of it yet.

Asus ZenBook Duo (UX481) and ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581)

Asus announced two ultra-portable laptops in the form of ZenBook Duo and ZenBook Pro Duo. The major highlight of the ZenBook Pro Duo is its two screens- a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) panel along with a second 4K (3840 x 1100 pixels) screen above the keyboard.

The ZenBook Pro Duo follows a similar design and profile as the ROG Zephyrus and can be configured by upto 9th generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The laptops are made from aluminum and have minimal bezels to make for an expansive viewing experience.

The regular ZenBook Duo has a smaller 14-inch form factor that makes it more portable than the Pro model. It will be available with a Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics. The dual screens on the ZenBook Duo are Full HD in resolution unlike the Pro variant with 4K displays.

Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, ZenBook 15 and ZenBook Edition 30

The new ZenBook 13, 14 and 15 feature ScreenPad 2.0 secondary screen in place of the trackpad. Using the F6 key, users will be able to interact with the second display. The laptops have a minimal bezel design with over 95% screen-to-body ratio.

Asus’ ZenBooks will be available in configurations by upto 8th Gen Intel Core i7 with GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics and 16GB of RAM.

The ScreenPad 2.0 is a 5.65-inch touchscreen that assists in different applications and can also be used to playback music, videos and even games.

Alongside the regular ZenBook laptops, Asus also announced a limited edition ZenBook Edition 30. The special edition is handcrafted from white Italian leather diamond cut edges and rose gold accents. The lid of the laptop has the Asus 30th anniversary logo etched in 18-karat gold plating.

Asus ROG Strix SCAR III, Hero III and Zephyrus S

This year’s ROG laptops feature the world’s first 17-inch display with 240Hz refresh rate and 4K UHD resolution. The Strix SCAR III G731 and Hero III G731 are backed by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics which is powerful enough to sustain high frame rates.

In addition, the Zephyrus S GX502 has a 15.6-inch 4K UHD panel which is capable of up to 120Hz refresh rate making it a very smooth experience for gamers. The display also supports 100% Adobe RGB colour gamut along with PANTONE certification.