Netflix keeps the cyberpunk action coming with first trailer for Mute

Back in 2009, director Duncan Jones announced Mute as the follow-up to his debut film, Moon. Now, close to a decade later, Mute has finally been made by Netflix and we have a brand new trailer to prove it.

Said to be set in the same universe as Jones' first film, itself a beloved science-fiction gem, Mute was modelled closely on Blade Runner in terms of look and feel, as is evident from the neon-drenched art direction on display.

Starring Alexander Skarsgård (True Blood) as the titular non-speaking character, Leo Beiler, the film is a cyberpunk mystery that takes place in a futuristic Berlin. Leo is searching for his missing girlfriend Naadirah (Seyneb Saleh) with the help of two wise-cracking surgeons (played by Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux).

Little else is known about the plot to this Netflix Original film, its first trailer landing only weeks before its premiere on the streaming service (the director revealed he has a "love-hate relationship with trailers" on Twitter, stating he "would rather people go in to a movie knowing nothing about it"). Still, our first look at the film has us mighty intrigued.

Mute will be available to stream on Netflix from February 23, 2018, which should give you plenty of time to binge Netflix's other cyberpunk property, Altered Carbon, which lands this weekend.

Check the official trailer for Mute below.