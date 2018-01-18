How to become a Netflix master

If there's one thing about Netflix that many people aren't aware of, it's that your login details can be used to access all of the other versions of Netflix around the world – one Netflix account fits all. You don't have to change your payment details or sign up again or anything – all you have to do is trick Netflix into thinking you're in another country.

Netflix is designed to automatically show you different versions of its service depending on your computer or playback device's location. If you were to take a trip to Brazil and open the Netflix app during your visit, Brazilian Netflix's content selection is what would appear on your screen.

Luckily, you don't have to purchase plane tickets to view Netflix content from different regions – a smart DNS or VPN service will hide your real location and put your online location anywhere you want in the world.

VPN (virtual private network) services let you send and receive all of your internet data through encrypted tunnels to servers all over the globe. There are a range of VPN services to choose from, all offering servers in different physical locations.

If you're after a cheaper and simpler alternative to VPNs, a smart DNS service could be the answer. For example, Getflix is a geolocation-hiding service available for Australian and New Zealand users that will provide you with a smart DNS address for only US$3.95 a month. Getflix provides simple instructions on how to set your Netflix-playing devices up with your newly acquired DNS addresses. And if you do decide that you want more, Getflix has also recently added a VPN service to its subscription at no extra cost.

Smart DNS Proxy is another all-inclusive service that provides smart DNS and VPN functionality and access to a range of servers around the world for the reasonable price of US$4.90 a month.

Of course, if you're going to go the smart DNS or VPN route in order to trick Netflix into thinking you're in a different territory, it's worth finding out what those other territories offer in terms of their content libraries. The Netflix Around the World website lets you search for individual shows and movies, and quickly tells you which Netflix territories they're available in. You can also find out which shows are most popular in the world overall, and which ones have the highest user ratings.