ViewSonic unveils 'hyperslim' ViewPad 10e tablet

ViewSonic's latest tablet is the 10-inch ViewPad 10e, which comes with a waist-size of just 9.1mm.

Sounds good on paper, given that the tablet manages to fit 4GB of DDR3 memory, a 1GHz Cortex A8 CPU and more into the slim, 620g frame.

But it's still not quite to the comparably sized Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1's standards on the thin or weight fronts; Samsung's tablet has a slightly larger display, an 8.6mm depth and weighs in at 565g.

ViewSonic the Hedgehog

It's lagging behind on the operating system side too - rather than the tablet-specific Android 3.0 Honeycomb, ViewSonic's latest effort comes with Gingerbread (2.3).

There's better news on the connectivity front, however: you're looking at Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 3.0, mini USB and a mini HDMI connector (720p).

ViewSonic says the ViewPad 10e also comes with "Amazon Kindle pre-installed", which we're taking to mean the Android Kindle app that you could just download for free anyway, but at least it's saved you a job.

It also comes with ViewScene 3D, which makes lofty promises such as providing a "customisable 3D style user interface" which we're sure will be just peachy. It brings 16 panel options, grouping, "3D style" widgets and multiple-timezone support to the ViewPad 10e party.

Hopefully the sacrifices on cutting-edge software will come with an appetising price tag to make them more palatable; no word on UK pricing yet but the ViewPad 10e UK release date is set for early November.