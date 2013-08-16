Nokia's Windows RT tablet set for September launch?

Nokia's first Windows RT tablet is on its way, with a launch "tentatively scheduled" for September 26 - a date we've heard bandied about before.

That's according to The Verge's insider sources who say that the Nokia-made Windows RT tablet will launch at an event in New York.

The sources also revealed that the tablet is known internally as Vanquish, with a quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor and Windows RT on board.

Vanquish is also rocking LTE support, with AT&T supposedly lined up to offer the slate in the US despite a photo leak showing a tablet with the Verizon logo on the back.

Geography

These US-specific details may mean that Nokia is concentrating its tablet efforts only on that side of the Atlantic, although we won't know for sure until the company unveils the slate for real.

The photos, which were published by Chinese site Digiwo from an unidentified source, show a red tablet, thought to be a 10.1-inch affair with a Surface-style Touch Type cover.

Windows RT hasn't been having the best time of it lately, as both Samsung and Asus have backed away from the ARM-based OS, citing consumer disinterest and "not very promising" results.

Will Microsoft's BFF Nokia will have better luck with it?