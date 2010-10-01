Disgo unveils £180 rival to Samsung Galaxy Tab

Disgo has announced an Android-powered tablet that's set to join the mass rush to be THE tablet on the Christmas list this year.

Featuring a 7-inch screen, the comparisons to the Samsung Galaxy Tab are obvious - although the disgo Tablet 6000 has a much lower £180 price point.

However, it's skimped on a number of specs to achieve that price point: resistive screen, Android 2.1, 2.5mm headphone jack and no 3G mean it's not going to be an automatic iPad rival despite the price tag.

Flash on board

It also only comes bundled with a 2GB memory card, although that can be boosted all the way up to 32GB.

Flash video is supported however, and the disgo Tablet 6000 is only 14.6mm thin too, with graphic accelerator and 1GHz processor.

The disgo Tablet 6000 will cost £179.99 and has been given a UK release date for later this month from Amazon.co.uk, Play.com and HMV.