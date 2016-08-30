Google's premium Chromebook is now a dead Pixel

The Chromebook Pixel 2, last year's sequel to the original top-end Pixel from Google, is out of stock and discontinued.

The 12.85-inch notebook is no longer available on the Google Store, and according to VentureBeat, Google has confirmed that there won't be any more devices made, issuing a statement which read: "We're committed to the Pixel program but we don't have plans to restock the Pixel 2."

Chromebooks are, of course, thought of as a budget computing option, but those who wanted a premium machine running Google's cloudy OS will doubtless be disappointed to see the Pixel 2 vanish.

The refreshed Chromebook Pixel which came out in 2015 pitched one model (the Core i5 version) at a cheaper price than its predecessor ($999 or £799), which was a welcome move – although that variant was actually discontinued earlier this year.

Note that in the UK, you can still grab a Chromebook Pixel (Core i7) online from certain retailers at the moment, although it's a fair bet remaining stock might start disappearing more quickly now that people know there won't be any more of the laptops produced.

Pixel C

The only other device bearing the Pixel name is Google's Pixel C, although that's a very different machine – it's an Android tablet with an optional detachable keyboard (there are two keyboard models actually: the standard one, and a leather folio keyboard).

