Finally! Google might bring Android and Chrome OS into one laptop

Google might be working on two devices designed for its recently rumored Chrome OS-Android hybrid operating system.

According to the Android Police and 9to5Google, Google may have plans to debut its forthcoming Andromeda OS with a new convertible laptop and a hotly anticipated 7-inch Huawei Nexus tablet. While we've known about the potential existence of a new Nexus 7 tablet for some time now, though, we assumed it would just come with Android Nougat.

The Pixel 3 is potentially the most surprising development. Codenamed Bison, the laptop will purportedly feature a 12.3-inch display with support for a tablet mode.

Android backs up these claims, noting that the Pixel 3 will come with stylus support for a Wacom Pen. However, a purported backlit keyboard and glass trackpad equipped with haptic feedback and force detection suggests it will be more traditional hybrid like the Pixel C than the dual-touchscreen Lenovo Yoga Book.

Rumors also detail configuration options will include Intel Core m5 or Core i5 processors, 32GB or 128GB of storage, 8GB or 16GB of memory, finger print scanner, two USB-C ports, 3.5mm headset jack, a host of sensors, stereo speakers, quad microphones and a 10-hour battery.

Android Police also reports the that Google aims to release the Bison in Q3 2017 for $799 – but we would take this information with a grain of salt until the announcement is official.

Just a month ago, it seemed odd that Google would discontinue the Chromebook Pixel 2 without a replacement in sight. However, if these rumors that the search company's plans to introduce Andromeda as a catch all Chrome OS-Android hybrid OS platform, it could all make sense.

Whatever the case is, it's unlikely we'll see the Bison at Google's big October hardware event, which so far seems squarely focused on introducing new Android Phones and potentially a 4K-ready Chromecast.

