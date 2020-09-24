Maingear now shipping GeForce RTX 3090 small form factor PCs

Maingear announced this week that their popular small form factor Turbo line of gaming PCs will now ship with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 cards.

“Paired with our hand-crafted revolutionary APEX liquid cooling and custom desktop designs, our new line of gaming PCs deliver the most performance that we have ever offered," Wallace Santos, CEO of Maingear, said in a statement.

"When equipped with the incredible RTX 3090, our Turbo desktop in particular truly transforms into an unbeatable small-form-factor beast unlike any other pre-built on the market.”

The Turbo series PCs also feature the latest AMD Ryzen CPUs, including the new Ryzen 3000XT series processors, packed onto a mini-ITX motherboard, meaning it won't take up a whole lot of space on your desktop.

Tight fit

The RTX 3090, in particular, is a monster of a graphics card - and not just in terms of performance. From the specs listed on Nvidia's website, the RTX 3090 is substantially larger than the RTX 3080 by a full inch in both width and length.

The RTX 3090 Founders Edition is 12.3 inches long so, needless to say, it's going to be a tight fit. Still, the promise of getting an 8K gaming experience in a small-form-factor gaming PC is definitely going to appeal to a lot of gamers without a lot of desk space – even if the RTX 3090 can't quite handle 8K in some of the most demanding games on the market.