Looks like Huawei is nearing the release of its own Daydream VR headset

Back at the launch of Google Daydream in late 2016 we heard that a variety of partners, including LG and Huawei, will be making headsets for the platform, and it now seems the latter's headset is finally nearing a release.

Part of the new Daydream VR headset from Huawei has just passed through the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) and is referred to as a "virtual reality handle". It seems to actually be more of a controller that will work in a similar way to the one included on the Daydream View.

The features include a way to answer phone calls as well as a trigger and directional pad for gaming or when you start up other media. We didn't get a look at the headset itself, but it's clear this controller will have to be used alongside a Daydream VR viewfinder.

Launching soon?

The fact it has headed through the FCC suggests Huawei is finally nearing a release date for its headset too.

Exactly when that will be is unclear right now, but we wouldn't expect Huawei to push it into the tail end of this year, so it may instead be ready to reveal the headset at CES or MWC next year.

We've already seen Huawei release a VR headset in its home country of China, called the Huawei VR, but this will be the first time we'll see the company make a Daydream.

