Jaguar I-Pace self-driving car revealed - premium electric car joins Waymo fleet

Waymo, Google's self-driving car project, has been given a massive premium boost with the announcement that the Jaguar I-Pace is joining its fleet.

The I-Pace is Jaguar's first electric car. The SUV was revealed at the beginning of March after a year languishing in its concept stage, and it's a vehicle that's caught the attention of many a car enthusiast. The reason: it's pitting itself up against the might of the Tesla Model X .

And now it has one-upped Musk's baby with the Jaguar I-Pace becoming the first premium electric car to make its way on to Waymo's burgeoning fleet of cars.

Waymo where that came from

According to Jaguar Land Rover, the team-up with Waymo is a long-term strategic collaboration with shared goals of making cars safer, freeing up people's time and essentially improving mobility for everyone.

A whopping 20,000 I-Pacess will be built in the first two years of production, thanks to the partnership, and these will be available for those using Waymo's driverless service in the US.

This isn't the first time Jaguar Land Rover has shown off its self-driving skills. It recently revealed it was upping its self-driving game on the streets of the UK, demoing a self-driving F-Pace that can not only park itself but also find a parking space for you.

Speaking about the link-up John Krafcik, CEO of Waymo, said: "While we've been focused at Waymo on building the world's most experienced driver, the team at Jaguar Land Rover has developed an all-new battery-electric platform that looks to set a new standard in safety, design and capability.

"We're sure Waymo riders will enjoy the safe, premium and delightful experience that the self-driving I-Pace will provide."