iPhone 13 leak says battery life will be better

The iPhone 13 is one of the hot topic smartphones of 2021, and the latest news on the handset suggests each of the handsets in the next iPhone family will feature larger batteries than their predecessors.

According to an investor note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and spotted by MacRumors, the iPhone 13 family will feature larger batteries across the board when compared to the iPhone 12 series.

Kuo's information is often correct, but note that this is just an investor's note so there's no guarantee this will be accurate when the next iPhone family launches later this year.

Kuo notes, "The new 2H21 ‌iPhone‌ models feature a larger battery capacity than the iPhone 12 series, thanks to the space-saving design of many components.

"Hence, the new 2H21 ‌iPhone‌ models are also slightly heavier than the ‌iPhone 12‌. The space-saving design includes integrating the SIM card slot with the mainboard, reducing the front optical modules' thickness, etc."

The 2H21 refers to whatever smartphones Apple decides to release later this year, and at the moment we're expecting them to be the iPhone 13 family but there's every chance this will be an iPhone 12S family instead.

A space-saving design sounds like an interesting move by Apple, and any extra space inside the phone is sure to mean an improved battery capacity. A slightly heavier smartphone, in exchange for better battery life, is likely to be a decision many iPhone users will be happy with.

Apple's iPhones are never the go-to handsets if you want long-lasting battery life, so improving the size of the cells inside each of the phones may see some big changes so these handsets can better compete with the best Android phones.

We expect to hear about the iPhone 13 family later this year, and it may be that Apple moves back to its traditional September launch date, after shifting to later in the year for the iPhone 12 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apple is also rumored to be hosting an event on March 23 where we're expecting to hear about a variety of new products including the iPad Pro 2021, Apple AirTags and perhaps a new Apple TV.

Via Tom's Guide