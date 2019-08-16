iPhone 11 launch date might have just been leaked by Apple in iOS 13

We knew the iPhone 11 launch is just around the corner, but we've now heard word that the date we expected is looking more likely.

The iOS 13 beta 7 has landed for the public, and those digging through have found some intriguing info. iHelpBR has seen an image within the platform that - if true - completely gives away the iPhone launch date ahead of time.

Located deep inside the code is a placeholder called 'HoldForRelease' - showing a homepage image with the calendar icon showing Tuesday, September 10.

That's exactly the date we predicted for the iPhone 11 launch, fitting in perfectly with what we've seen rumored already and fitting with the previous launch cycle Apple has adhered to.

Previous iPhone launch dates Tue Sept 10, 2019: iPhone 11 launch? Wed Sept 12, 2018: iPhone XS/XS Max/XR Tue Sept 12, 2017: iPhone X/8/8 Plus Wed Sept 7, 2016: iPhone 7/7 Plus Wed Sept 9 2015: iPhone 6S/6S Plus Tue Sept 9, 2014: iPhone 6/6 Plus Tue Sept 10, 2013: iPhone 5S/5C Wed Sept 12, 2012: iPhone 5 Tue Oct 4, 2011: iPhone 4S Mon June 7, 2010: iPhone 4 Mon June 8, 2009: iPhone 3GS Mon June 9, 2008: iPhone 3G



Tue Jan 9, 2007: iPhone

iHelpBR pointed out that the same placeholder image was used last year in iOS 12 to show when the phone would be launched, displaying Wednesday September 12 (which turned out to be accurate), so we're pretty confident the same will be happening this year.

So, if you're interested in finding all about the new iPhone as it launches, make sure you're not doing anything on September 10 - it'll be an iJamboree across the tech sphere.

But what will we see?

Now, here's the tricky bit. What will actually be shown on stage might seem obvious but there are a number of different things conflicting about what will be unveiled on September 10.

We're almost certain we'll see a refresh of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR - but what they'll be called is up for debate.

Current theory - based on a tweet and a case manufacturer's placeholder entry for the new phones - suggests that we'll get an iPhone 11 (replacing the 11R), and an iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max to sit in place of the XS and XS Max.

The new iPhone is set to look rather similar (Image credit: Future)

This seems unlikely for a couple of reasons: firstly, Apple doesn't seem to be adding enough to the new phones for the name 'pro' to be appended. Were that to happen, we'd expect larger screen sizes, more power and ways to connect a greater number of accessories - things we've not seen a lot of so far in the leaks.

Equally, the iPhone 11 Pro Max seems an incredibly clunky name - Apple's already teetering on the edge with things like the iPhone XS Max, so throwing a 'Pro' moniker in there simply doesn't scan for a brand that revels in beauty so much.

What does seem likely is that we'll get an upgraded battery, and there could be a rainbow, shimmering color to bring a new flavor to the iPhone range.

Apple will be hoping this - along with the much-vaunted triple rear camera - will be enough for consumers to consider it more than just a mild upgrade, which is what many analysts are starting to predict.

TechRadar will be bringing you total coverage of the new iPhone launch as ever, so make sure you bookmark our roundup page to get all the info as it happens.