Intel Tiger Lake integrated Xe graphics beats Nvidia’s recent MX350 laptop GPU

Intel’s Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake processor for laptops has been spotted in leaked benchmarks, which show integrated graphics (just about) outperforming the GeForce MX350, a standalone notebook graphics card which was released by Nvidia just a few months back.

The Intel Core i7-1165G7 has Xe graphics with 96 execution units (EUs) and 768 cores, clocked at 1.3GHz in the benchmark comparison which is highlighted by Rogame, a very active leaker on Twitter (as spotted by Videocardz).

TigerLake i7-1165G7 iGPU with 96EU & 1.3GHz core clock is matching 25W MX350 from NvidiaTigerLake G7> 96EU> 1.3GHz base> LPDDR4x 4266MHzNvidia MX350> 5SM> 1.47GHz> 2GB GDDR5> 25WImpressive ! I've seen similar results in 3dmarkhttps://t.co/7yamNE9yqD pic.twitter.com/OICPKkKvXDJuly 3, 2020

The Intel CPU is rated with a 15W base TDP, and note that it will sit below the Core i7-1185G7, so won’t be the top-end Tiger Lake model for laptops (11th-gen high-end parts can be pushed to 28W), and as Videocardz observes, the MX350 is offered in 25W and 15W variants.

In the Geekbench 4 OpenCL benchmark, Intel’s Xe integrated graphics manages to rack up a score of 59,845, which just sneaks ahead of the MX350 on 59,828.

There are slight variations within the individual benchmarks, with the Intel solution having a clear win when it comes to the Gaussian Blur test, and Nvidia’s GeForce GPU romping home with an easy win for the Particle Physics test.

Another leaked Geekbench 4 compute benchmark highlighted by Tum_Apisak on Twitter compared the performance of the Core i7-1165G7 versus Intel’s Core i5-1135G7 (with 80 EUs), with the results of the latter around 13.5% slower, which is pretty much as expected.

Game on

On the face of it, the fight against the MX350 looks like a very impressive win for Intel’s Tiger Lake silicon, although we have to take any leaked benchmark with a suitable dose of salt. And even if it is genuine, this result is just a single benchmark – and a compute-related one at that, with a gaming benchmark being a very different matter.

That said, Rogame specifically notes that similar results have been observed in 3DMark, suggesting that this does reflect gaming prospects pretty accurately. And indeed we have also recently seen Intel showing off Battlefield V running on a laptop using integrated Xe graphics, managing a solid 30 frames per second or so on high quality graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

Of course, that was on a prototype laptop too, so the results with a finished product could well be better still.

Future thin-and-light laptops which don’t have a discrete (standalone) graphics card could, then, offer some pretty impressive gaming performance levels when equipped with Tiger Lake processors.

As to when these notebooks might be available, Intel’s 11th-gen mobile processors are expected to ship to manufacturers soon, and they should be appearing in laptops on the shelves at the end of 2020, ready take on AMD’s Ryzen 4000 models.

