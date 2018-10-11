Insta360 launches 5.7K 360 action camera

Insta360 has taken the wraps off the One X, an all-new 5.7K, 360-degree action camera. Capable of capturing spherical video at up to 30fps in 5.7K, the One X can also capture footage in 4K at 50fps and 3K movies at 100fps.

It also looks like the GoPro Hero7 Black isn't going to be the only action camera to offer gimbal-like levels of image stabilization. Insta360 says the One X uses a groundbreaking FlowState stabilization algorithm that analyzes movement in all directions, which means you should be able to mount the One X anywhere and footage should look professionally stabilized.

The One X also has a new TimeShift feature that lets users adjust the speed of different parts of a clip. This means you'll be able to select key moments in a clip and either apply a cinematic slow-motion effect or speed things up, depending on the scene.

Users can control the One X via their smart device (it's compatible with both iOS and Android) over Wi-Fi, while footage can be transferred to the device to edit and share.

Dedicated app

Accompanying the One X is an app which enables you to manually tweak image settings including ISO, exposure value, white balance and shutter speed; the app also allows for multi-clip editing.

There are also two optional rugged cases for the camera. The Venture Case is a tough shell designed for above-water shooting, which offers splash protection and is waterproof down to 5m, while those who want to go deeper will want the Dive Case, which features specialized dome lenses that allow for underwater 360 shooting to depths of 30m.

The Insta360 One X is available now priced at $399.95 / £409.95. Australian pricing is to be confirmed.