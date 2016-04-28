Don't expect to see any Assassin's Creed movie footage at SDCC 2016

Extended trailers exclusive to San Diego Comic-Con have become a sacred tradition among anxious, line-waiting movie fans, but don't get too excited if you happen to be a loyal Assassin's Creed follower.

It turns out 20th Century Fox isn't bringing any footage of its video game adaptation to the show floor. Piracy is the main concern behind pulling out of Comic-Con's Hall H, according to The Wrap.

Hall H is where major film studios like Fox showcase "see it here before anyone else" sneak peeks for its upcoming blockbusters, but it's going to be a little less thrilling at San Diego Comic-Con 2016.

In addition to Assassin's Creed, a first look at Hugh Jackman's third Wolverine film was also reported as taking a break from Hall H. Not cool, bub.

Why Fox isn't showing these trailers

Sure, Comic-Con attendees could be honor-bound not to sneak out a smartphone recording of Michael Fassbender taking it to some Templars, but the reality is that studios have been burned in the past.

The trailer for Deadpool leaked at last year's Comic-Con well before Fox got to put up a legit version of its own. Pesky leakers also got the jump on the upcoming "X-Men: Apocalypse," another Fox joint, as well as the "Suicide Squad" premiere trailer from DC/Warner Bros.

Some have criticized the practice of crowd-exclusive trailers at events like Comic-Con, saying it exploits fans, eating up their limited time at the (increasingly hard to get into) con. They're made to wait in line just for a quick glimpse of what's behind the curtain at Hall H.

Also, the San Diego-based convention is preparing for next week's launch of Comic-Con HQ, a streaming channel that offers its own exclusive sneaks and coverage of the show floor to those unable to score tickets. That seems better for everyone.

While Fox's concerns aren't without merit, we'd like to see the studio make it up to fans dying for a taste of the Assassin's Creed film - perhaps by releasing its own trailer to the public ahead of the pirates. That just seems way better than taking its ball and going home.

Top Image Credit: Gage Skidmore (via Flickr)