Google Pixel 4 launch date confirmed for October 15

The Google Pixel 4 launch date has been confirmed as October 15, after the search giant sent out invites to a New York City event.

It's not too surprising given that previous Pixel phones were released in October, but now that we have a solid release date, the month-long countdown has begun.

(Image credit: Google)

Date aside, Google didn't release any more information - like confirmation that there will be both a Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL, as has been the case in previous years. There's even evidence of a Pixel 4 XL 5G, which won't just be able to connect to next-gen networks - it could be a bit more powerful than the base phones, too.

The company has dribbled out some disclosures of its own in the last few months, but we expect more rumors to come before the new phones launch.

Google Pixel 4: finally, more lenses

As leaks started to spill about the upcoming handset, Google itself tweeted a teasingly-cropped photo of the Google Pixel 4 in June, which showed a camera block on the phone's rear housing what seemed to be at least two lenses, though we're still speculating without official release models.

Other leaks and rumors, including one released earlier today hinting at a more powerful model, have suggested specs in line with current flagships: 6GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 855 chipset, and two front-facing cameras. But we have only a month to wait and see which early looks were right on the money.