Watch No Man's Sky running in VR

An unsatisfied gamer has taken his copy of No Man's Sky and, using third party conversion program VorpX, made it work in virtual reality.

The game is being lauded for its large and beautiful universe and now YouTube user Hoopermation VR is seeing it all through his HTC Vive headset.

The results aren't exactly perfect - thanks to some of No Man's Sky's lagging and stuttering as well as the fact that it's not actually been developed to work with the HTC Vive headset, playing the title in VR looks like a fairly nauseating experience.

That said, it doesn't seem to bother Hoopermation VR, who is clearly ecstatic with the results in a video posted to his channel.

Sick bags at the ready

If motion sickness isn't an issue and you'd like to experience the same kind of joy as Hoopermation VR, he's posted instructions on how to get the PC version of the game running on HTC Vive and Oculus Rift on Reddit.

You might, however, want to save some sick bags and cross your fingers for a VR native version of No Man's Sky which isn't completely unlikely.

The game's developer, Sean Murray, has said before that the game would be "a perfect fit" for VR, and considering the game's success and the developer's passion for innovation it's not unreasonable to expect that it could see PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, or HTC Vive support in the future.

You can watch the video below: