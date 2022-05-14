Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore live stream: how to watch boxing from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Floyd Mayweather's non-retirement continues. The boxer widely regarded as the greatest of all time is set for another high profile exhibition match this weekend in Dubai. While he may have retired from professional boxing in 2017, the lure of the ring, along, no doubt, with a sizeable pay check, sees him take on Don “Dangerous” Moore this Saturday at the opulent Burj Al Arab Hotel. Here's how to watch a Mayweather vs Moore live stream, no matter where you happen to be in the world.

Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore live stream Date: Saturday, May 14 Venue: Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai Undercard start time: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST / 6am AEST (Sun) Mayweather vs Moore time (not earlier than): 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 10pm BST / 9am AEST (Sun) PPV options: FITE.tv (US) / FITE.tv (UK) Watch anywhere: try our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

The fight marks Mayweather’s latest lucrative exhibition bout, having fought YouTuber Logan Paul in Miami last June, in a fight that somehow managed to go the eight-round distance despite the disparity in experience.

Moore, who last fought a professional fight back in 2016 is three years younger than his more storied opponent, but nevertheless boasts a tidy 18-0-1 record at featherweight. Moore has plenty of ring experience with Mayweather, having acted as his regular sparring partner. He was also coached by Maywether's uncle, Roger.

With an exclusive audience of just 20 spectators, who paid around £150,000 for NFT tickets, the event also features an equally interesting undercard that sees UFC legend Anderson Silva take on fellow Brazilian MMA star Bruno Machado in an eight round boxing match. Here's all you need to know about how to watch a Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore live stream.

Where to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore in the US

US folk looking for a Mayweather vs Moore live stream will need shell out $29.99 on the pay-per-view event on streaming service FITE.tv. You can get FITE.tv on a selection of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV (4th Gen+), Roku, Xbox One, as well as simply on its website. A second option also exists for US fight fans, with live events streaming platform LIVENow also showing the bout live. LiveNow are also charging $29.99, but will be offering a number of extra features, including a watch together mode for video chatting with your mates as the action unfolds. The undercard is set to start at 2pm ET / 11am PT with the main event expected at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.

How to watch Mayweather vs Moore if you're away from your country

As we say, PPV platforms have this wrapped up pretty much everywhere. But if you're abroad and discover that your coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that is showing the fight.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream boxing from anywhere

Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

It's a similar story in the UK - you can buy the Mayweather vs Moore fight for £14.99 (about £12.50) via FITE.tv , or through LiveNOW for £19.99. The undercard is set to start at 7pm BST with Mayweather and Moore expected to start their ring walks at around 10pm BST, though this of course depends on how long the earlier fights last. Not in the UK? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream - follow those instructions set out above.

How to watch Mayweather vs Moore: live stream the big fight from Australia

Main Event is the PPV channel for watching Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore in Australia. It's priced at $29.95 with the undercard set to start at 6am AEST on Sunday, and the headline act not likely to start until around 9am AEST. Aussies who find themselves out of the country but want to tune into Main Event's coverage can take advantage of a VPN service like ExpressVPN, which is great value and gives you 3 months FREE if you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore full card

Here's the official line-up for Saturday's action in Dubai:

Floyd Mayweather Jr vs Don Moore

Anderson Silva vs Bruno Machado

Delfine Persoon vs Maiva Hamadouche

Badou Jack vs Hany Atiyo