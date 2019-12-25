Dell's ANZ Boxing Day deals include 25% off the excellent XPS 13 2-in-1

It wasn't that long ago that Dell dropped some superb laptop deals right into our – ahem – laps. But although Black Friday has been wrapped up and we're done with our Christmas shopping for another year, Dell's spirit of giving hasn't ended yet.

This Boxing Day, the laptop maker is offering deep discounts on a bunch of consumer and gaming laptops, including Alienware gear, with up to 40% off. So if you missed out on a great laptop deal during Black Friday, this is a wonderful opportunity for you to treat yourself to a brand-new Dell machine.

You will, however, need to get a wriggle on if you want to score a discount as the offers expire at 11:59pm today (December 26), and is available to our readers in both Australia and New Zealand.

PCs, laptops & 2-in-1s

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (7390) | i7 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$2,249 (was AU$2,999; save AU$750) This is the 2019 edition of the XPS 13 convertible, meaning you're getting a powerful 10th-generation Core i7 processor under the hood. Moreover, the bezels are thinner, so you get more screen real estate from a 13-inch device, and the display is sharper. It's also very rare to get more than 15% off an XPS machine, so at 25% off, this is a steal! In New Zealand, the same 25% discount sees the XPS 13 2-in-1 drop from NZ$3,299 to a more affordable NZ$2,474.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 | i7 / 8GB / 512GB / GTX 1650 | AU$1,559 / NZ$1,739 (was AU$2,599; save AU$1,040) While it's definitely not built for hardcore gaming, this 15-inch Inspiron has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics chip working alongside a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU to provide enough grunt under the hood to take care of some casual gaming. With plenty of storage space and a whopping 40% off, this is one hot offer. Our New Zealand readers can also take 40% off this machine on the manufacturer's website where the price has dropped from NZ$2,899 to a very decent NZ$1,739. That's a saving of NZ$1,160.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 14 3000 | i5 / 4GB / 256GB | AU$714 (was AU$1,099; save AU$385) It's not the most powerful tool in the shed, but the 10th-gen i5 CPU does offer plenty of oomph to make sure tasks get taken care of. And with a decent 35% off and a price tag just over AU$700 (or just under NZ$850), it's a great option for schoolwork or uni as well. Of course, for the New Zealand offer, Dell has the same 35% off with a saving of NZ$455. That's a price drop from NZ$1,299 to NZ$844.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 27 7000 All-in-one | i5 / 8GB /256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | AU$1,549 (was AU$2,399; save AU$850) Not everyone needs a laptop. For those who'd prefer a desktop for home or office use, this all-in-one comes with a 27-inch monitor. Inside is the latest i5 CPU and plenty of storage. Moreover, with 35% off the RRP, there's a decent amount to be saved on this machine. For our New Zealand readers, this desktop is available for NZ$1,754. That's a saving of NZ$945.View Deal

Gaming

Dell G7 17 | i7 / 16GB / 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD / RTX 2070 | AU$2,249 (was AU$2,999; save AU$750) The specsheet of this 17-inch beast reads like a gamer's dream and there's a discounted price tag to match as well. The power of a 9th-gen i7 CPU and Nvidia's new RTX 2070 GPU means all your games will run smooth as butter. You won't need to worry about RAM either, and you can take this machine home with 25% off the RRP. In New Zealand, the same configuration of the Dell G7 17 is available for NZ$2,474, down from NZ$3,299. If, however, you're on a slightly tighter budget, a lower specced Dell G7 17 with an i5 CPU / 8GB RAM / 128GB SS + 1TB HDD / RTX 2060 is available for 15% off the RRP – in Australia that's AU$1,699 after discount while in New Zealand it will set you back NZ$1,869 – a pretty decent price point for a machine with RTX 2060 under the hood.View Deal

Dell G3 15 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB / GTX 1050 | AU$999 (was AU$1,249; save AU$250) A gaming laptop for just a three-figure price? Yes, it's possible. This is an entry-level option though, so will be fine for some casual gaming. For anything more you'll need a more powerful beast. While it was cheaper during Black Friday, it's still a decent price if you're keen on a gaming machine. The same configuration is discounted down to NZ$1,119 in New Zealand from NZ$1,399.View Deal

Alienware m15 | i7 / 16GB / 256GB SSD + 1.08TB SSHD / RTX 2070 | AU$2,799 (was AU$3,999; save AU$1,200) Shaving 30% off this usual price of this gaming monster brings the price down to a much more enticing number. With powerful innards and a huge amount of storage for your gaming library, this 15-inch laptop is an absolute steal with a saving of AU$1,200. In fact, it's a better deal than the one we saw during Black Friday, so hurry and get your hands on this beast if you're a serious gamer. The exact same configuration of the Alienware m15 in New Zealand is also discounted by 30%, down to NZ$3,359 from a whopping NZ$4,799.View Deal

Alienware m15 R2 | i7 / 16GB / 1TB SSD / RTX 2070 | AU$3,279 (was AU$4,099; save AU$820) It's not the top-end specs you can get on some Alienware laptops but with a 9th-gen i7 CPU working alongside the latest RTX 2070 graphics card means you've got plenty to keep you on top of your game. Add a 20% discount direct from the manufacturer and you've got a good deal right here. If you are in New Zealand, the same configuration will cost you NZ$3,679 after discount, down from NZ$View Deal

Alienware m17 R2 | i7 / 16GB / 512GB / RTX 2060 | AU$2,924 (was AU$3,899; save AU$975) If you need a bigger 17-inch screen on your gaming laptop, this is a good option, although you will be sacrificing GPU grunt with an RTX 2060 in this configuration as compared to the m15 listed above. There's 25% off the RRP on this option but you will need to decide whether graphics is more important than screen size when deciding between the two. In New Zealand, this laptop is available for NZ$3,224, saving you NZ$1,075.View Deal

Alienware Aurora Pro gaming desktop | i9 / 16GB / 512GB SSD + 2TB HDD / RTX 2080 | AU$4,124 (was AU$5,499; save AU$1,375) This a powerhouse and even that word doesn't seem to do it justice. The combination of the 9th-gen i9 CPU and the Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU will tear through your games with ease! And with a staggering amount of storage available, this is a dream machine with 25% off the RRP. For New Zealand gamers keen on this desktop, the 25% discount brings the price down to NZ$4,274 from NZ$5,699.View Deal

Alienware AW2518HF 25-inch gaming monitor | AU$467 (was AU$719; save AU$252) If you're already set up with a gaming PC or laptop but would like to add another monitor, then Dell's 25-inch option with FreeSync support is now 35% off on the manufacturer's website. In New Zealand, that's down to NZ$532 from NZ$819.View Deal