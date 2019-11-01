The best cheap Dell laptop deals and prices for Black Friday 2019

We probably don't have to tell you that Dell makes some of the best laptops around, but did you know they are also some of the most affordable as well? If you know where to look, there’s a wide variety of Dell laptop deals to be found on the internet, with retailers ranging from Amazon to Walmart to Dell themselves offering low prices.

Nevertheless, there are several different varieties of laptop from which to choose when shopping around for a new Dell. The Inspiron line ranges from entry- to mid-grade laptops, while the XPS delivers flagship-level power in attractive chassises. Then there’s Alienware, the Dell company that makes the best gaming laptops – with dedicated graphics cards and beefy processors to boot.

With so many options, it can be hard to pin down all the best Dell laptop deals in all of these categories and product lines. To make it easier, we’ve taken care of the leg work for you, recording all of the top Dell laptop deals onto a single page. Read on to find the one that's right for you!

The best Black Friday Dell laptop deals and prices

While there are still fantastic offers below, Black Friday is also an excellent time to find massive discounts on Dell laptops. Lucky for you we've put together a guide on how to find the best deals during the November sale event. Our Black Friday deals page will also tell you everything you know to know, such as when the sale starts, what prices to expect, and other retailers that are participating.

Dell XPS 13

A powerful yet slim 13-inch laptop

CPU: 8th generation Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – 4k (3840 x 2160) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Impressive battery life

Updated processor

HD webcam on top of the display

Like any other notebook maker with its leading product, Dell runs deals on its XPS 13 line rather frequently, just not as good or as often as, say, its mid-range Inspiron lineup. Being Dell's most sought-after laptop, though, it makes sense.

With up to a 13.3-inch, 3K IPS touchscreen inside an 11-inch aluminum frame, Intel's latest Core i processors as well as Thunderbolt 3 and an SD card slot, the XPS 13 is ready for all kinds of work and play.

Below, you'll find the best deals we could find on the XPS 13 in the UK, US and Australia. Just note that most XPS 13 deals listed are with entry-level specs, so check to make sure whether the version you want has the hardware you want inside, too.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 13

Dell XPS 15

A high performance laptop with portability

CPU: Intel Core i5-i7 | Graphics: Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics with 4GB HMB2 Graphics Memory | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 15.6-inch | Storage: 512GB PCIe SSD

Powerful graphics performance

Vivid 4K display

Long-lasting battery

The XPS 15 is, frankly, a larger XPS 13. However, that extra space inside the 14-inch frame (fitting a 15.6-inch version of that beautiful screen) allows for Nvidia's GTX 1050 mobile graphics chip.

All else equal, this makes the XPS 15 even more suitable for professionals and players alike, though considerably less portable. And, of course, a larger screen asks for a larger price tag.

Below are the best deals we could muster on the XPS 15 in the UK, US and Australia. We'll say it again: note that most XPS 15 deals listed are with entry-level specs, so check to make sure whether the version you want has the hardware you want inside, too.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 15

Dell Inspiron 11

The cheapest 2-in-1 convertible laptop you'll find

CPU: Intel Core i5-i7 | Graphics: Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics with 4GB HMB2 Graphics Memory | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 11.6-inch | Storage: 512GB PCIe SSD

Touch screen

Multiple color options

Dell's best Windows-based answer to the Chromebook legion is the Inspiron 11. A tiny bit of power to inhabit such a tiny price, this laptop is ideal for students of basically all ages, but not for those in computing intense fields (i.e. animation, media editing, etc), and anyone seeking a cheap way to get online.

Since this is nearly the least expensive laptop money can buy, deals on these are few and far in between.

Below are the best deals we could muster on the Inspiron 11 in the UK, US and Australia. Note that most Inspiron 11 deals listed are with entry-level specs, so check to make sure whether the version you want has the hardware you want inside, too.

Dell Inspiron 14

A budget entry-level laptop

CPU: 7th Generation AMD A6-9220e Processor | Graphics: Radeon™ R4 Graphics | RAM: 4096 MB | Screen: 14-inch | Storage: 32GB eMMC

Long battery life

MaxxAudio enhanced speakers

This is one of Dell’s most entry-level laptops, but it has recently been retooled to make it feel like anything but. With expandable storage and an HD webcam, you’re looking at a fine companion for the college student or a suitable laptop for mom and dad.

It won’t do much of any gaming, but its processor should stream movies at 720p just fine. As a family photo repository or a device for keeping in touch with the kids – or heck, writing that thesis – the Inspiron 14 is a consummate Chromebook challenger.

Below are the best deals we could muster on the Inspiron 14 in the UK, US and Australia. Note that most Inspiron 14 deals listed are with entry-level specs, so check to make sure whether the version you want has the hardware you want inside, too.

Dell Inspiron 15

A convertible gaming laptop

CPU: 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U Processor | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 with shared graphics memory | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 15.6-inch | Storage: 256GB

4K touch-screen display

Flexible 2-in-1 design

Built-in subwoofer

For whatever reason, we’ve been told by Dell and other computer makers that people really dig huge laptops with legacy features. Hence, the Inspiron 15 7000 is among Dell’s most popular, so much so that there are always deals available for the device that clings onto what Apple has long forgotten: SD cards and DVDs.

Of course, don't go expecting MacBook-like levels of performance here – not even close. But, if you still have a dear DVD collection, this may be the 15-inch laptop for you.

Below are the best deals we could muster on the Inspiron 15 in the UK, US and Australia. Note that most Inspiron 15 deals listed are with entry-level specs, so check to make sure whether the version you want has the hardware you want inside, too.

Read the full review: Dell Inspiron 15 7000

Dell Inspiron 13 7000

A premium 2-in-1 convertible laptop

CPU: 4 GHz Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 13.3-inch | Storage: 256GB

Sleep aluminum design

Powerful performance

Windows Hello support

Perhaps you want a smaller, lighter and more varied experience (like we would). In that case, this version of the Inspiron might be your scene.

It's slick, lightweight, and offers several ways to use it – just like the XPS 13 2-in-1 (save for the immensely powerful hardware and beautiful screen). Though, for most folks, what's inside this hybrid laptop is just fine.

Below are the best deals we could muster on the Inspiron 13 2-in-1 in the UK, US and Australia. Note that most Inspiron 13 2-in-1 deals listed are with entry-level specs, so check to make sure whether the version you want has the hardware you want inside, too.

Read the full review: Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1

Dell Inspiron 15 Gaming

A fantastic budget gaming laptop

CPU: 7th-generation Intel Quad-Core i5-7300HQ 2.50 GHz | Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch | Storage: 1TB 5400 rpm

Powerful GPU

Long-lasting battery

Affordable

For those seeking a gaming laptop without putting a dent in their life savings, the Dell Inspiron 15 Gaming might be your best bet. It's essentially a souped-up version of the standard 15-incher, but with far stronger graphics.

Of course, don't go expecting Alienware 15-level performance here. But what this Inspiron offers should be enough for fine 1080p gaming at moderate settings. So, it's no wonder why folks are interested in saving even more on it.

Below are the best deals we could muster on the Inspiron 15 Gaming in the UK, US and Australia. Note that most Inspiron 15 Gaming deals listed are with entry-level specs, so check to make sure whether the version you want has the hardware you want inside, too.

Read the hands-on review: Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming

Alienware 13

A slim and sleek OLED gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-6500U 2.5GHz | Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M Graphics | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch | Storage: 256GB

Stunning OLED display

Slim, sleek design

Impressive graphics and performance

Dell's Alienware brand of gaming laptops looks better than ever today, though sadly it seems to be pricier than ever as well. For example, the starting Alienware 13 model comes with an HD screen at 1,366 x 768 resolution.

Luckily the component options quickly scale up from there, but of course so does the pricing. With an absolutely beautiful OLED display on the table, we'll take whatever deal we can get.

Below are the best deals we could muster on the Alienware 13 in the UK, US and Australia. Note that most Alienware 13 deals listed are with entry-level specs, so check to make sure whether the version you want has the hardware you want inside, too.

Alienware 15

A fast performing gaming laptop

CPU: 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8750H | Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 8GB GDDR5X with Max-Q Design | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch | Storage: 256GB

Powerful performance

120 Hz display

Portable

Those seeking the newest Nvidia graphics behind screens fine-tuned for gaming are well-treated by Dell’s Alienware brand. Notoriously pricey, any deal you can get on Alienware hardware is worth considering if you want a gaming laptop not just with powerful components but strong style and support.

The Alienware 15 simply expands upon Dell's fresh new design, bringing with it access to Nvidia's mid-tier GTX 1070 mobile graphics for even more power. This model also comes starting with an FHD (1,920 x 1,080) screen – phew!

These are the best deals we could find on the Alienware 15 in the UK, US and Australia. Note that most Alienware 15 deals listed are with entry-level specs, so check to make sure whether the version you want has the hardware you want inside, too.