Death Stranding system requirements point to a surprisingly adept PC port

Death Stranding is finally coming to PC next month, and the minimum and recommended PC requirements been revealed ahead of its imminent release.

If you run the minimum requirements, you can expect the game to display in 720p and run at 30fps. You'll need to be using a Windows 10 machine with at least an Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 CPU and a GeForce GTX 1050 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB graphics card.

505 Games and Kojima Production have released two sets of recommended specs, one for playing Death Stranding in 1080p at 30fps, and one for playing 60fps.

For the former, you’ll need an Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 processor, along with a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB or Radeon RX 570 4GB GPU.

If you're looking to play Death Stranding at the best possible settings, your rig will need to be kitted out with Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 CPU, and a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 590 graphics card.

No matter how visually-impressive your gameplay, all PCs installing Death Stranding will need at least 8GB of RAM, version 12 of DirectX, a DirectX sound card and a hefty 80GB of available storage.

The specs released today don't mention anything about the game's ultra widescreen mode or 4K options, though it's safe to assume that running the game with those settings will require even more power. And, you better believe that we here at TechRadar will put the game through its paces, just like we did with games like Resident Evil 3 and Doom Eternal.

Along with added support for ultrawide monitors, the long-awaited port of the third-person action game promises some other nice bonuses for PC players, including support a neat Photo Mode and some Half-Life bonus content.

Originally slated for a June 2 release, the game will arrive on Steam and the Epic Games Store July 14 and it’s available to pre-order now.