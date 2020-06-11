Cyberpunk 2077 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card is free to a quick-witted wordsmith on GOG.com

GOG.com is giving away a rare Cyberpunk 2077 GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Graphics card. To be in with a chance of getting this coveted component, you just have to describe the game in eight words – not a word under or over. And to really give you a little challenge, you can’t mention Cyberpunk 2077 anywhere!

One of the year’s most anticipated upcoming games, Cyberpunk 2077 has had gamers all over the world desperate to get hold of it since Keanu Reeves teased an early glimpse of it (while telling us we were breath-taking) at E3 back in June 2019.

“We're all eagerly anticipating the release of Cyberpunk 2077,” says the GOG.com team, “so let's all have some fun on the forums! And it wouldn't be fun enough without a really cool prize to grab, right? …you can now win the unique GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics card to upgrade your machine before the game is released!”

How to enter

Piece of cake? Well, go and try out your luck on GOG.com’s forum - but don’t wait too long, because you only have until June 15, 9am EST /1pm GMT/ 11pm AEST when the most “creative and unique” answer will be chosen by the GOG.com team.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on Xbox One, PC and PS4 on September 17 2020, and later on in the year for Google Stadia.

Via Tweaktown