Cortana now officially available to Aussie Android users

Microsoft announced today that its personal AI assistant Cortana is finally available on the Google Play Store in Australia, bringing this Windows 10 software feature to Android mobile devices.

Cortana is Microsoft’s answer to Apple’s Siri AI assistant, available for iOS devices, and the Google Assistant available on many Android handsets and tablets.

The Android version of Cortana boasts some unique features that make it more suitable as a mobile companion, such as lock-screen access to calendar, reminders, weather, and even commute times at a glance.

Cortana will likely be most useful for people already running Windows 10 at home and at work, as the mobile app offers Google-esque cross-platform integration — so setting reminders and calendar appointments will automatically sync across your Windows 10 devices, and if you miss a call while at your PC, Cortana will notify you and allow you to send a message back to the caller without checking your phone.