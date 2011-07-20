Trending

iTunes and iWork upgraded for Lion

64-bit and full screen support for latest iTunes update

Lion
The Lion launch has already seen revamps of popular apps like iTunes

Apple has today upgraded two of its most popular Mac applications to support the newly-released OS X Lion operating system.

iTunes 10.4 and office suite iWork Update 6 can now be utilised as full-screen apps, one of the 250 new features supported by Lion.

Full screen apps are one of the hallmark features of Lion together with the multi-touch functionality that enables users to swipe between open apps using the Mac's trackpad.

The new version of iTunes is the first OS X build to be created using the 64-bit Cocoa framework.

Resume and Versions

iWork also takes advantage of Resume, the iOS-like feature which opens all apps in the same state that you left them following a quit or restart of your machine

It also adds auto-save functionality, as well as Versions, which gives you access to every saved iteration of a document you've been working on.

Both apps are available to download now through the Apple Software Update tool.

Mac OS X Lion was unleashed onto the Mac App Store on Wednesday and upgrading costs just £25 for UK Mac owners. You can read our Mac OS X Lion hands-on review here.

via AppleInsider

