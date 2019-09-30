Best SSDs 2019: the top solid-state drives for your PC

You'll find one of the best SSDs once you’re done going through the list.

Best SSDs at a glance:

Intel Optane 905P – best U.2 SSD Samsung 970 Pro – best NVMe SSD Toshiba OCZ RD400 – best PCIe SSD Adata XPG SX8200 SSD – best M.2 SSD Samsung 860 Pro – best SATA 3 SSD Intel 750 Series – best U.2 SSD Samsung 860 Evo – best budget SSD HP S700 Pro – best endurance SSD Intel 760p Series SSD – best SSD boot drive Samsung X5 Portable SSD – best External SSD

Samsung 970 Evo Plus is one of the fastest drives on the market. (Image Credit: Samsung)

Best SSD: Samsung 970 Evo Plus

Pushing Samsung further

Capacity: 250GB/500GB/1TB/2TB | Interface: PCIe Gen 3 x4 M.2 | Warranty: 5-years

Cheap

Top-end performance

Sequential write speeds slow under load

Samsung is no stranger to creating some of the best SSDs, so when it launched the Samsung 970 Evo Plus with higher speeds and new silicon, even we were surprised. The Samsung 970 Evo Plus is simply one of the fastest drives on the market, but the fact that Samsung is selling it at such a bargain price is just the icing on the cake. Because of how affordable this drive is, it’s not hard to recommend it as the best SSD for anyone.

Read the full review: Samsung 970 Evo Plus

WD Black SN750 has extremely high random read speeds of 412.5MB/s. (Image Credit: Western Digital)

Best gaming SSD: WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD

Kiss those loading screens goodbye

Capacity: 250GB/500GB/1TB/2TB | Interface: PCIe Gen 3 x4 M.2 | Warranty: 5-years

Affordable

Insane performance

Same hardware as predecessor

Western Digital has been busy making a name for itself producing many of the best SSDs and hard drives for a few years now, and the WD Black SN750 continues that tradition, claiming the best gaming SSD throne. This NVMe SSD has extremely high random read speeds of 412.5MB/s, which should make games load before you get a chance to chug some of that Mountain Dew. And, when you consider that this is one of the most affordable NVMe SSDs, it’s easy to recommend it to any gamer looking for a new SSD, whatever their budget.

Read the full review: WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD

Intel Optane 905P is certainly a fast solid-state drive. (Image credit: Intel) (Image credit: Intel)

Best U.2 SSD: Intel Optane 905P

Ludicrously fast SSD

Capacity: 1.5TB | Interface: 2.5in PCIe* x4 | Warranty: 5 years

Fast random read/write speeds

LED lighting

Pricey

The Optane SSD 905P is hardly a newcomer, but with a random read rated at 575,000 IOPS and random write rated at 555,000 IOPs, it’s definitely one of Intel’s fastest drives. Granted, its 2,600MB/s sequential read and 2,200MB/s sequential write speeds might seem a bit pedestrian, especially next to the Samsung 970 Evo and WD Black NVMe SSDs, that doesn’t stop it from being a fast solid-state drive, not to mention one of the best SSDs on the market.

The Samsung 970 Evo is still the best SSD you can buy if you’re after raw speed. (Image Credit: Samsung)

Best NVMe SSD: Samsung 970 Pro

King of the hill

Capacity: 512GB/1TB | Interface: PCIe Gen 3 x4 M.2 | Warranty: 5-years

Fastest SSD on the market

Reliable

Expensive

Again, Samsung has been behind some of the best SSDs that have been hitting the streets for years, and even though other manufacturers like Western Digital and Adata are trying their best to give it a run for its money, the Samsung 970 Evo is still the best SSD you can buy if you’re after raw speed. The read speeds haven’t improved over the previous generation’s 960 Pro, but the write speeds see a significant bump – up to 2,700MB/s – which is how it retains its ‘fastest SSD’ crown. If you’re looking for the best SSDs to choose from, with no compromises, you can’t go wrong adding the Samsung 970 Pro to your list.

Read the full review: Samsung 970 Pro

Toshiba OCZ RD400 drives are some of the best SSDs to consider. (Image Credit: Toshiba)

Best PCIe SSD: Toshiba OCZ RD400

The most flexible SSD install

Capacity: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Interface: PCIe Gen 3 x4 M.2 | Warranty: 3-years

Lots of sizes

Fast read/write

Not all sizes available in all form factors

If you're looking for several options, looks- and size-wise, then Toshiba OCZ RD400 series of drives are some of the best SSDs to consider. They come in 4 sizes and three different form factors: M.2, M.2 2280, and add-in card (AIC). Not all sizes are in all form factors, so if you're looking for a fast 1TB drive, make sure you have room in your computer case.

Read the full review: Toshiba OCZ RD400

There isn’t a single drive out there that can match the Adata XPG SX8200 SSD's raw price to performance ratio. (Image Credit: Adata)

Best M.2 SSD: Adata XPG SX8200 SSD

Performance on a budget

Capacity: 240GB/480GB/960GB | Interface: PCIe Gen 3 x4 M.2 | Warranty: 5-years

Stellar performance

Affordable

Write speeds fall behind

If you’ve been waiting to jump on the M.2 train for an SSD that’s both fast and affordable, you’ve come to the right place. The Adata XPG SX8200 isn’t one of the best SSDs because it’s the fastest drive on the market, but because there isn’t a single drive out there that can match the raw price to performance ratio that it offers. Sure you can get any of the much faster, much more pricey SSDs on the market, but this is the drive we can recommend to anyone.

Read the full review: Adata XPG SX8200

The Samsung 860 Pro is among the best SSDs for anyone still clinging to SATA 3. (Image Credit: Samsung)

Best SATA 3 SSD: Samsung 860 Pro

SATA 3 isn’t dead yet

Capacity: 250GB/512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB | Interface: SATA 3 | Warranty: 5-years

Available 4TB model

Increased security

SATA 3 limits performance

People might not be going crazy about SATA 3 anymore, but the Samsung 860 Pro proves that there’s still plenty of life in the aging interface after all. With storage up to 4TB and transfer speeds that approach the theoretical maximum of the SATA 3 interface – not to mention top-of the-line reliability and security – the Samsung 860 Pro is among the best SSDs for anyone still clinging to SATA 3.

Read the full review: Samsung 860 Pro

Intel 750 Series can be plugged it into the PCIe slot on your motherboard. (Image Credit: Intel)

Best U.2 SSD: Intel 750 Series

Wired for the future

Capacity: 400GB/800GB/1.2TB | Interface: PCIe Gen 3 x4 U.2 | Warranty: 5-years

Great warranty period

Huge capacities

Not as fast as some other PCIe drives

The U.2 standard allows for bigger SSD capacities and uses your computer's PCIe x4 slot to send all that data back and forth. The Intel 750 series includes a cable so you can mount the drive in the bay on your case and still plug it into the PCIe slot on your motherboard, making it among our favorite, as well as among the best, SSDs on offer today.

Read the full review: Intel 750 Series

Samsung 860 Evo delivers improved read/write speeds and an array of form factors. (Image Credit: Samsung)

Best budget SSD: Samsung 860 Evo

Astonishing speeds at a fantastic price

Capacity: 250GB/500GB/1TB/2TB/4TB | Interface: 2.5 inch, mSATA, M.2 | Warranty: 5-years

Noticeable speed improvement

Impressive endurance

SATA3 limits potential

Samsung had a hard act to follow – the Samsung 850 Evo was beloved for its stunning performance and affordability. Luckily, the Samsung 860 Evo absolutely succeeded in, well… succeeding it. Though limited by the SATA3 interface, the Samsung 860 Evo delivers performance that iterates on its predecessor with improved read/write speeds and an array of form factors, while still maintaining its budget price. The 860 Evo is, without a doubt, best SSD for anyone looking for an entry-level SSD without having to break open their piggy banks.

Read the full review: Samsung 860 Evo

HP S700 Pro will far exceed its warranty. (Image Credit: HP)

Best endurance SSD: HP S700 Pro

Tough for anything you throw at it

Capacity: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Interface: SATA 3 | Warranty: 3-years

Runs forever

Variety of capacities

Relatively slow

If you need an SSD that will last through multiple computers, the HP S700 Pro is exactly what you want. Its life will far exceed its warranty, offering up to 2 million hours of use and up to 650 terabytes written. This is one of the best SSDs you can buy if you need something that’s built to last, even if the SATA interface may slow things down a bit in the read/write department, as this technically helps it last even longer.

Read the full review: HP S700 Pro

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Samsung 860 Evo

Intel 760p Series SSD has a fantastic price to performance ratio. (Image Credit: Intel)

Best SSD boot drive: Intel 760p Series SSD

Amazing performance at an even better price

Capacity: 128GB/256GB/512GB | Interface: PCIe Gen 3 x4 M.2 | Warranty: 5-years

Blazing quick read speeds

Affordably priced

Slightly sluggish write speeds

The best NVMe SSDs used to be way too expensive for most users. But, those days are coming to an end – the Intel 760p Series SSD changes everything. This SSD features impressive performance that’s only slightly behind the beloved Samsung 960 Evo, boasting speeds of 3,056 MB/s read and 1,606 MB/s write. But, what really makes the 760p stand out is the fantastic price to performance ratio. Yeah, there are faster NVMe drives on the market, but you’ll be paying a premium them, and frankly, it’s not worth it. This is one of the best SSDs out there, not just because it’s fast, but because the Intel 760p makes us excited about the future.

Read the full review: Intel 760p Series SSD

Samsung X5 Portable SSD is fast, secure and durable. (Image Credit: Samsung)

Best External SSD: Samsung X5 Portable SSD

No compromises

Capacity: 500GB/1TB/2TB | Interface: Thunderbolt 3 | Warranty: 3-years

Extremely fast

Thunderbolt 3

Expensive

If you’re a creative or a professional, and you need an external NVMe SSD that’s going to save you time rather than waste it, you might want to give the Samsung X5 Portable SSD a look. Thanks to its use of Thunderbolt 3, rugged magnesium build and AES 256-bit encryption, it’s fast, secure and durable – everything you want in an external SSD in which to store all your hard creativework. This isn’t a cheap accessory, but this is one of the best SSDs and is priced as such. Everyday users may want to look elsewhere, this is all about sheer speed.

Read the full review: Samsung X5 Portable SSD

