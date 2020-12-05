Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig live stream: how to watch the Bundesliga online anywhere

Title-chasers Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig face off at the Allianz Arena today, and though it's only December, this could prove a pivotal game in the race for the Bundesliga. Here's how to get a Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig live stream and watch this massive top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash online from anywhere you are in the world.

Bayern top the standings heading into this weekend, with Leipzig breathing down their necks in second. A win for the reigning champions would see them open up a sizeable gap at the top, but defeat would launch the Red Bulls into the driving seat.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig live stream Today's Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig game kicks off at 5.30pm GMT (12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT) at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Full Bundesliga live streaming and TV channel details are listed below, and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere by signing up to a good VPN.

Both sides survived midweek scares in the Champions League, with Munich managing to scrape a fortunate draw after being thoroughly outplayed by Atletico Madrid, and a 93rd-minute strike nudging Leipzig to a 4-3 win over Istanbul Basaksehir. The difference, however, was that Hansi Flick fielded a second-string, whereas Julian Nagelsmann's side was pretty much at full strength.

Bayern's defensive vulnerabilities are no secret - they've leaked more goals than everyone else in the top six - but they're probably the most destructive team on the continent right now. Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané and Thomas Müller are all amongst the Bundesliga's top scorers this season, whereas on-loan Man City left-back Angeliño is Leipzig's top marksman.

But the Red Bulls' strength is in the collective. Their squad might not be packed with superstars, but Nagelsmann has got his men playing some of the most attractive football in the league, with captain Marcel Sabitzer, Dani Olmo and the centre-back Dayot Upamecano particularly easy on the eye.

Keeping Munich's attacking weapons quiet for a full 90 minutes is an almost impossible task, but Leipzig should have more than enough to cause the league leaders' rickety backline more than a few problems of their own. Here's how to watch a Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig live stream no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig live stream in the UK

Anyone wanting to watch top-flight German football in the UK or Ireland is well-served by BT Sport, which has exclusive rights to Bundesliga matches. Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig kicks off at 5.30pm GMT, with coverage starting at 5.15pm on BT Sport 1. In terms of getting BT Sport, it's available as part of the provider's wide range of TV and broadband packages - as well as being offered as an add-on with Sky. But more temptingly, there's now also the option of a BT Sport Monthly Pass, priced at just £25 a month on a contract-free basis. If you're out of the UK or Ireland but have subscribed to a streaming service you want to access from abroad, remember you can always use a VPN to enjoy all the content you've already paid for back home.

How to get a Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig live stream and watch German soccer online in the US

ESPN has the rights to the Bundesliga in the US, and Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig is being aired on its ESPN+ streaming service, with kick-off set for 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT. You don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV over an internet connection and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and there's a FREE trial period for a limited time only - the regular cost is $30 a month.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: how to live stream Bundesliga soccer in Canada

In Canada, subscription TV channel Sportsnet is showing Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, which kicks off at 12.30pm ET/9.30am PT. If you don't have cable or get Sportsnet as part of your package, you can sign up to its Sportsnet Now streaming service. You'll need the more premium SN Now+ offering, but it costs a reasonable CA$9.99 for a 7-day trial - or $27.99 a month if you want to keep it on a commitment-free basis. If you're away from Canada right now, remember that you can always deploy a VPN to help you watch the services and content you already pay for back home.

How to watch a Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig live stream in Australia

The Aussie broadcaster for Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig is pay TV sports channel beIN Sports, with kick-off set for 4.30am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning, and coverage starting at 4.20am. You don't have to pay a premium price for it, though, as Australian streaming service Kayo Sports offers beIN Sports as part of a AU$24.99 a month package that also includes Fox Sports and ESPN channels - a great value solution for any sports fan that doesn't want the commitment of cable. There's even a FREE 2-week trial on offer right now! Alternatively, beIN Sports Connect is available direct through the network as a standalone streaming option. It costs $19.99 a month with a free 2-week trial but doesn't come with any additional channels. Remember, anyone from Australia who finds themselves out of the country need only fire up a VPN, which helps facilitate access to the streaming services and content you'd normally pay for and watch at home.