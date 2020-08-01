Astros vs Angels live stream: how to watch today's game online from anywhere

The 2020 MLB season is back in full swing and this weekend the top team in the AL West the Houston Astros will travel to Los Angeles for a three-game series against the team at the bottom of the division, the Los Angeles Angels. The first game kicks off today at Angels Stadium and we have all the details on how to watch MLB online and get an Astros vs Angels live stream, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Astros vs Angels cheat sheet The Astros vs Angels is a three-game AL West series with coverage available on AT&T SportsNet SW throughout Houston and on Fox Sports West in the Los Angeles area. However, Saturday’s game will be shown nationally on Fox. Game 1 - Friday, July 31 at 9.10pm ET / 6.10pm PT Game 2 - Saturday, August 1 at 7.07pm ET / 4.07pm PT Game 3 - Sunday, August 2 at 4.10pm ET / 1.10pm PT

The Astros began the shortened 60-game MLB season by defeating the Seattle Mariners in a four game series in which the team won three out of four games. They then hosted the Dodgers at Minute Maid Park for a two game series which they unfortunately lost. During Houston’s game against the Dodgers, Los Angeles’ Joe Kelly threw a fastball behind Alex Bregman’s head and then taunted Carlos Correa on his way back to the dugout to earn an eight-game supsension. Hopefully, the games in the Astros series against the Angels will be a bit more civil.

The Angels resumed play with a four-game series against the Athletics in which the team lost three of four games to Oakland. They then took on the Mariners at home and won their home opener but lost during the second two games in the three-game series. The Angels have struggled since MLB returned and this weekend’s series against the Astros could give the team a chance to redeem themselves and possibly climb further up the AL West standings.

Whether you’re an Astros fan in Houston, an Angels fan in Los Angeles or just want to watch a bit of the baseball at Angels Stadium this weekend, we’ll show you how to get a Astros vs Angels three-game series live stream this weekend.

How to watch the Astros vs Angels from outside your country

If you're in the US tonight, then getting a Astros vs Angels live stream is only easy if you're based in either the Houston or Los Angeles areas - and have cable TV as only Saturday’s game will be broadcast nationally. If this is the case, you'll find coverage of the game on local TV, complete with the option to stream online via the channel's website.

Anyone out of the country might run into more difficulty, though, as geo-blocking will stop you from watching the same services and content you normally would at home - even though you pay for them.

Fortunately, a solution exists in the form of a VPN - a handy bit of software that will let you regain access to your normal baseball live stream, no matter where you are in the world. It does this by re-routing your device's IP address back to the location you choose - in this case, probably the US, but possibly elsewhere.

This functionality also means that VPNs are great for getting around in-market black out restrictions, making them something every MLB fan should have in their bat bag. But which one should you swing for?

Astros vs Angels live stream: how to watch MLB online in the US

Only one of the games in this weekend’s Astros vs Angels series has been selected for national television, so you’ll need to turn to your local sports broadcaster for in-market viewing if you want to watch Friday and Sunday’s games. In Houston, this means AT&T SportsNet SW , which is available to watch online by logging in with the credentials from your cable provider or with an over-the-top streaming service. In Los Angeles, these games will be broadcast on Fox Sports West and you can also watch them online with cable TV or stream them online. Of all the OTT offerings available, only fuboTV ($54.99 p/m) will give baseball fans in Houston access to AT&T SportsNet SW. Baseball fans in Los Angeles on the other hand, have more OTT options available to watch Fox Sports West as the channel is available on both AT&T TV Now ($55 p/m) and Hulu with Live TV ($54.99 p/m). The out-of-market option is the excellent MLB.TV , which will let you watch every game of the MLB season online for a one-off payment of $59.99 (or $49.99 for a single team). But there's a huge catch in that all of its streaming is subject to local blackouts, so Astros and Angels fans in Houston and Los Angeles won't be able to watch this weekend's games - unless they use a VPN as per our guide above.

Angels vs Astros live stream: how to watch MLB online in the UK

BT Sport has the broadcast rights to all MLB games in the UK through 2021 and all of the channels you’ll need to watch this season’s games will be available through one of BT’s many TV bundles , or as an add-on for Sky TV and Virgin Media customers. However, the network will only air one of the games in this weekend’s Angels vs Astros series. BT Sport will show Sunday’s game beginning at 9pm BST in the evening on BT Sport 1. For cord cutters, BT now also offers the option of watching BT Sport without locking yourself into a lengthy contract by way of its £25 Monthly Pass . UK fans of the Angels, Astros, or just baseball in general will need to turn to MLB.TV to watch the Angels vs Astros live on Friday and Saturday. The MLB streaming service is also available in the UK, where it costs approximately £50 for the full works and blackout rules obviously don't apply.

How to watch the Astros vs Angels: live stream MLB in Canada