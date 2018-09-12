iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR names leaked from Apple's own site

The names of the three upcoming 2018 iPhones have so far been a confusing mess, but a leak from Apple's own website may have just confirmed the names we'll hear announced on stage later today.

According to Apple's own product sitemap, the new products will be called the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

Spotted by ATH (with extra context added by The Verge) the names were seen in an XML file of Apple's product sitemap from the official Apple website. That file has since been pulled.

The actual products weren't confirmed in the list of items set to appear on Apple's website, but the three names were used when referring to AppleCare support and phone cases.

The leak also suggests the iPhone XR will have a 6.1-inch display and come in black, white, red, yellow, coral and blue. You'll also be able to choose from 64GB, 128GB or 256GB storage sizes.

Could this be them?

We've heard a variety of names including iPhone 9, iPhone 11, iPhone XS Plus and even iPhone XC, but it seems all of those will be out of the window in trade of the three names above.

Exactly what iPhone XR refers to is a little unclear at the moment - we've never seen Apple use the "R" moniker before, so it'll be interesting to see what the letter stands for.

The leak coming directly from Apple's website means it's quite likely this is accurate, but we won't know anything for absolute certain until later today when Tim Cook takes to the stage in California and says the names out loud for the first time.