Apple's Beats Studio Buds are finally available to buy in Australia and NZ

Announced (and reviewed) on TechRadar back in June, Apple's much-hyped Beats Studio Buds have finally been made available to purchase in Australia and New Zealand.

After months of being listed as 'coming this winter', it's now possible to add the new Beats Studio Buds to your bag on Apple's website, which seems to be the only place offering the wireless ANC earbuds for purchase at the moment.

The Beats Studio Buds currently have an expected delivery date between August 28 and August 31, which means they just managed to make it out before the very end of winter.

Aussies can grab a pair of Beats Studio Buds in Black, White or Red from Apple's site for AU$199.95, while Kiwis get the same colour options for NZ$229.95.

the Beats Studio buds offer 8 hours of listening time (extended to 24 hours with their including charging case) along with active noise-cancellation and transparency modes.

Analysis: are Beats Studio Buds right for you?

In our review, we said that "Beats Studio Buds are easily the best-sounding earbuds Beats has ever made," praising their comfort, sound quality and support for active noise-cancellation.

However, Apple users should note that unlike the AirPods and AirPods Pro, Beats Studio Buds are not powered by the H1 chip for seamless switching between Apple devices, as they're intended as a more platform-agnostic listening option. It's for this reason that we've stated that the Beats Studio Buds might be the best Apple headphones for Android.

Audio purists should also know that like most other Beats audio products, the Studio Buds emphasise highs and lows for a more fun, energetic listening experience. That means bass-driven party music like hip-hop and EDM sounds fantastic, but the mids in gentler songs won't come through quite as strongly.

