Rare team-up: Apple and Google want to use your phone to help track Covid-19

Normally bitter rivals, Apple and Google are now teaming up to create the Covid-19 contact tracing system that the world needs and staunch privacy advocates fear.

Your smartphone will act as anonymous identifying beacon, using Bluetooth along with the iOS and Android platforms to power this forward-thinking tracing system. As you come into contact with people, you'll exchange anonymous identifying keys, according to official documentation.

When a person tests positive for the novel coronavirus, they can log their test result into an app created by public health authorities (not necessarily an app by Apple and Google). Even if it's days later, people they came into contact with will see an alert – but they will not get the name of the person who tested positive for privacy reasons.

The idea here is that Apple and Google's mobile platforms will act as much-needed beacons, and while you won't be able to trace the origin of a possible coronavirus encounter, you'll have a notification informing you to get tested for the virus.

Developing...