Rare team-up: Apple and Google want to use your phone to help track Covid-19

Normally bitter rivals, Apple and Google are now teaming up to create the Covid-19 contact tracing system that the world may need and staunch privacy advocates fear.

The companies' proposed solution works by tracking phones. Your smartphone will act as an anonymous identifying beacon, using Bluetooth along with the iOS and Android platforms to power this forward-thinking tracing system. As you come into contact with people, you'll exchange anonymous identifying keys, according to official documentation.

When a person tests positive for the novel coronavirus, they can log their test result into an app created by public health authorities (not necessarily an app by Apple and Google, mind). Even if it's days later, people they came into contact with will see an alert – but they will not get the name of the person who tested positive, for privacy reasons.

The idea here is that Apple and Google's mobile platforms will act as much-needed beacons, and while you won't be able to trace the origin of a possible coronavirus encounter, you'll have a notification informing you to get tested for the virus.

The contact tracing system should go live in 'the coming months' according to a joint statement from Apple and Google. In May, the two companies will release APIs to allow interoperability between Android and iOS devices to use apps released by public health authorities.

Both Apple and Google insist that this Covid-19 tracing system will be a privacy-first solution, and while there are obviously going to be questions about how it operates, people are eager to get back to interacting in public again while stamping out this virus. This seems to be an inventive solution, even if it raises concerns.

