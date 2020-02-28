Apple glasses could solve one of VR's biggest issues, patent suggests

We're still not sure what the Apple Glasses will look like (although if they're not called iGlasses, someone needs sacking) but it sounds like they'll automatically adjust to the shape of your head.

A new patent submitted by Apple has emerged, which describes how a 'head-mounted device' would include the tech on board to ensure every user had the most comfortable fit.

The patent, which is entitled 'Electronic Device With Lens Position Sensing', talks of sensing circuitry that is capable of detecting in real-time, the positions between lenses in the device.

It would be able to detect the surface of a user's nose while wearing the head-mounted hardware.That circuitry would then be able to adjust the positions of lenses to ensure that every user can comfortably view the content.

Face robots

The patent is quite wide-ranging, starting from the user being able to adjust the system manually all the way to the headset working out the exact distance between your pupils using sensing tech:

"A user may supply the interpupillary distance of the user to the head-mounted device, an image sensor or other device may be used in measuring the interpupillary distance to provide to the head-mounted device, and/or gaze tracking sensors in the head-mounted device may measure the interpupillary distance of the user while the head-mounted device is being worn on the head of the user."

If you thought that was hard to read, get ready for some dense news about future Apple glasser being capable of following your gaze through bendable tech, for an even more comfortable fit:

"In some configurations, a proximity sensor such as a capacitive proximity sensor may have electrodes on flexible printed circuits that are coupled to the gaze tracking sensors. Other sensing arrangements may be used to measure lens module positions relative to the user’s nose, if desired."

The perfect view for all

It also mentions proximity sensors that are able to detect surfaces of the user's nose to prevent excessive pressure and again, make it feel more comfortable to use.

Ultimately, this patent and the technology described would address an issue that VR headsets and smartglasses already face, and that’s making sure everyone can get the best viewing experience. Also, it would help massively in terms of spending long sessions in the AR realms.

While that is a desirable scenario when, or if, Apple enters the space, it will surely be hoping to achieve that perfect fit and viewing experience without adding any unnecessary extra bulk.

This is a patent of course, and we should remember that a lot of patents never see the light of day.

Considering Apple hasn’t even launched AR hardware yet, we think there may be a few more patents that pop up giving us idea of how it will make its first AR wearable the one people will want to own.

Via iMore