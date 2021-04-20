Apple event live blog: new iPad Pro, iMac and today's big Apple launch as it happens

Excited to hear about the new iPad Pro 2021, new iMac, iPad Mini 6, Apple AirTags or the new Apple TV? 2021's first big Apple launch is set to take place later today, and we're expecting a variety of those gadgets to be unveiled in the next 12 hours.

The Apple spring event is set to start on April 20 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST (that's 3am AEST on April 21 for those in Australia). This will be a virtual launch, so expect it to be a speedy livestream that gets through a variety of products in quick succession.

Apple's spring events tend to last around two hours, and we'll be here to talk you through what's happening on the stream as it's announced. Before the event starts, we'll be talking you through what to expect and any last minute leaks that appear throughout the day.

All times are in Pacific Standard Time (PST)

01:45 - Do you expect to see Apple AirTags today? The Tile alternatives have been rumored for years now, but we've yet to see them be officially unveiled by Apple. Some leakers are saying today is the big day.

It's #AppleEvent day! We're asking, if Apple does launch #AirTags, how much will a single tag set you back? 🤔April 20, 2021 See more

01:30 - Welcome to the first big Apple announcement of 2021. We're expecting a whole host of gadgets to be revealed later today, and there may be something for every Apple fan.

In fact, this is arguably Apple's most interesting show of its year as it often unveils new tech from all around its business.

The iPad Pro 2020 is about to get a successor (Image credit: Apple)

Throughout today we'll be running you through what we expect to see when the event starts, but the main highlights so far - according to leaks and rumors - are we'll be seeing the new iPad Pro, and maybe a new iMac too.

Don't expect to see the new iPhone SE 3 or iPhone 13 today, but we may hear something more about software (today could be the day iOS 14.5 drops) and there may be other gadgets like AirPods 3 or a new Apple TV.

Only time will tell, and we're excited to see what Apple do launch later today.