How to download Android 6.0 Marshmallow right now

Update: Android Marshmallow is available for a number of new devices, and we show you how to emulate the Android 6.0 Marshmallow on any Android device.

Android is the world's most popular operating system, installed on billions of devices around the globe, which is why it's so exciting that Google has brought out a brand new, better-than-ever version: Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

As usual the Android 6.0 Marshmallow update brings a range of improvements and new features, and while it arrived first on the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P, it will also be made available to most modern Android handsets for free.

The Android 6.0 Marshmallow update is usually doled out by your handset's manufacturer and it can take some months for updates to the new operating system to be made available as the manufacturers test the new software to make sure it's compatible.

If you don't want to wait that long, however, there are ways to download and install Android 6.0 Marshmallow right now. If you'd rather wait for the update to be made available by your handset's manufacturer (an easier and slightly safer way of doing things) then keep an eye out for any news on when your device will be officially updated.