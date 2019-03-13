If you don’t have a smart TV but still want access to streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and HBO, you may have bought yourself an Amazon Fire TV device.

When it comes to Fire TV, you have a few options in terms of hardware; this guide will focus on how to set up the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K , but if you’re in the US, you’ll also be able to buy the hands-free smart speaker/streaming box hybrid, the Fire TV Cube.

Amazon’s third-generation Fire TV dongle was recently discontinued and replaced by the Fire TV stick 4K.

All of the above offer access to thousands of apps and games, and almost every streaming service you could want, while the latest generations provide extra goodies like 4K streaming and Alexa-powered voice search.

If all that enticed you to buy a Fire TV Stick, you may be wondering how to set it up with your TV – that’s where we come in. Read on for our guide on how to set up your Amazon Fire TV Stick:

Which Fire TV Stick is best?

The Fire TV Stick

First of all, you’ll need to choose between the Amazon Fire TV Stick and it’s upgraded sibling, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K .

The cheapest of the two is the Fire TV Stick, which costs $39.99 (£39.99 / AU$69.99). It supports regular HD streaming, and now comes with a beefed up Alexa voice remote bundled in (as long as you purchase it directly from Amazon).

For $10 more, you can get the Fire TV Stick 4K, which (you guessed it), supports 4K HDR content in HDR10, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats.

It also supports Dolby Atmos object-based surround sound for Amazon’s growing library of Atmos-enabled content, and comes with the Alexa remote for hands-free content searches.

So, even if you don’t have a 4K-enabled TV, it may be well worth spending the extra $10 on the Fire Stick 4K; after all, you may decide to upgrade your TV in the future, and it’s more powerful than the non-4K model, with a 802.11ac Wi-Fi chip and a 1.7GHz quad-core processor

How to set-up your Amazon Fire TV Stick

To set-up your Fire TV Stick or Fire TV Stick 4K, you’ll need a compatible TV (HD or 4K) with an HDMI input port, an internet connection, and an Amazon account. If you don’t have an Amazon account already, you can register for one during the setup process.

Firstly, you’ll need to connect the small end of the USB power cord to the micro-USB port on Fire TV Stick, and then connect the other end to the power adapter. Then, plug the power adapter into your power outlet.

Next, plug the Fire TV Stick into the HDMI input port on the back of your TV. Amazon includes an HDMI extender in the box, and it recommends that you use it to ensure a secure fit.

Now, turn on your TV, and select the correct input channel that corresponds to the HDMI port you have just plugged the Fire TV Stick into. You should see a loading screen with the Fire TV logo.

You can now insert the included AAA batteries. The remote should automatically pair with the Fire TV Stick – if it doesn’t, just hold down the home button on the remote for ten seconds.

Next, you’ll be prompted to connect the Fire TV Stick to your Wi-Fi network. Select your preferred network and enter the password using the onscreen keyboard. If you already have an Amazon Echo or Amazon Smart Plug, you may be able to skip this step using something called “simple set-up.”

Once you’ve connected to your Wi-Fi network, you’ll need to register the Fire TV Stick to your Amazon account (if you haven’t done so already).

From there, you’ll be able to start watching content straight away. To find out what you can watch with Amazon Fire TV, read our Amazon Fire TV Stick review .