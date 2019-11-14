Best New Zealand tech deals: top online discounts in November 2019

Black Friday may be mere weeks away, but plenty of New Zealand retailers don’t seem to wait for the big day (which, this year, is November 29) and are starting sales early – and that makes for a great opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done before the last-minute scramble hits! You could be one of those people who brags about getting their shopping done early, and you can actually enjoy the silly season – now there’s an idea.

In this new NZ deals article, we’re going to be hunting down the best tech, gaming and home entertainment deals three times a week. To start with, there’s discounts on two of our favourite big-name in-ear ‘buds; both are great gift ideas for family or friends... or even just yourself. If that doesn’t pique your interest, there’s also decent discounts on Dell laptops and a super-cheap smart watch from Fitbit.

We’ll be regularly wading through the deals available in New Zealand from major retailers and brands including Mighty Ape, Dell, Microsoft, Catch, Wiggle, Fishpond and many more, so watch this space.

Deals added Thursday, November 14

Beats PowerBeats Pro (black) | NZ$339 (was NZ$379.95; save NZ$40.95) These true wireless earbuds will provide the energising soundtrack to your workout. They’re comfortable to wear and fit like a glove, so you don’t have to worry about them falling out while you exercise. The sound quality is great when you’re on the move too. Get a wriggle on though, because this offer ends at 9am NZDT tomorrow (November 15).View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless | NZ$391.20 (was NZ$489; save NZ$97.80) Cut the cord with the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless earbuds. If you’re not fussed on earbuds for working out, this polished-looking pair are excellent for everyday use. They’ve got Sennheiser’s superb sound quality, and right now, Mighty Ape has shaved almost NZ$100 off the understandably premium price tag. This is another offer that ends at 9am NZDT tomorrow (November 15), so don’t delay.View Deal

Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop | i7 / 16GB / 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD / RTX 2070 | NZ$2,474.25 (was NZ$3,299; save NZ$824.75) This gaming beast has some impressive specs. Inside the chassis is a ballsy 9th-generation Core i7 processor, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU that will not leave you wanting when it comes to gaming performance. There’s plenty of storage on offer here too, so you’ll have the space to store heaps of your gaming library. Use the code FRENZY25 at checkout to get 25% off, but note that this deal is only on until midnight tonight (November 14).View Deal

XPS 15 Laptop | i5 / 8GB / 256GB SSD / GTX 1050 | NZ$2,474 (was NZ$3,299; save NZ$825) Our colleagues over at Laptop Mag really loved this Dell XPS 15 . While this particular model was originally released in 2018, at this price it’s still a great buy. Dell’s XPS laptops are its top-of-the-line portables, and at 25% off, this one is a steal. This model has an 8th-gen Core i5 processor under the hood, but if you’ve got some extra cash, there are two i7 configurations discounted as well: one with 16GB / 512GB SSD and another with 32GB / 1TB SSD . All these premium notebooks are 25% off while stocks last.View Deal