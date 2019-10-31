Black Friday 2019 phone deals in Australia: get the best handsets for less

Even though it’s still a relatively new concept in Australia, Black Friday has become synonymous with finding the cheapest prices on a whole load of stuff, consumer tech included.

And there isn’t long to wait for Black Friday – the countdown is now well and truly on with just under a month to go. So now is a good time to figure out if you’d like to get yourself a new smartphone.

Black Friday is definitely a great time to get yourself that sparkling new flagship you've been eyeing but holding off because of the hefty price tag, whether you're an Apple fan or prefer an Android handset.

You should keep in mind that buying a phone during Black Friday is great if you're keen on getting the handset outright and don't need to get it on a plan. In Australia, telcos have traditionally shied away from offering discounts on contract plans, so we will mainly be looking at the major retailers for this, including JB Hi-Fi, Amazon and eBay.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019

Black Friday is the Friday immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday in the US, so this year it will fall on November 29, 2019.

Cyber Monday, as the name may suggest, is the Monday immediately after Black Friday. So Cyber Monday 2019 will fall on Monday, December 2.

Although the two days are, on paper, individual sales, it’s become hard to distinguish between them. More often than not, retailers begin their Black Friday sales on the Monday prior – meaning you'll start to see some excellent offers trickling through on November 25. The sale period in Australia typically ends on Cyber Monday itself, giving shoppers an extended week of big bargains.

How to get the best phone deals on Black Friday / Cyber Monday

If you’re sure you want a new smartphone, there are a few guidelines you could follow when it comes to hunting down the best bargains during the Black Friday sale.

Firstly, and most importantly, do your research. Make sure you you’ve scanned a number of retailers before hitting the ‘buy’ button. That way you’re sure to snag the lowest price on the handset of your choice, while also making sure you don’t regret the purchase instead of rejoicing.

Secondly, you should consider setting yourself a budget – it’s the responsible thing to do. Only you know how much money you’re able to part with; and once you’ve decided, stick with that number.

Next, decide which handset (or handsets) you’d like that fits your budget. If you can’t decide, we’re here to help. We’ve got a round-up of the best smartphones in Australia , which is constantly updated as new handsets hit shelves. Patience and research is key to you finding the right model and the right generation that suits your needs.

Lastly, before Black Friday kicks off, make sure you’ve gotten an idea of the actual retail value of the handset of choice. Check manufacturer websites (Apple, Samsung, Google, etc) as well as big retailers like JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman. This gives you a better picture of how much you’re going to save when Black Friday finally arrives.

If you’re short on time and patience, we’ve got your back – we’ll keep our finger on the pulse of all things Black Friday and filter all the best smartphones deals and list them right here. So be sure to check in when the offers begin to roll in.

Best Black Friday phone deals predictions for 2019

There’s a couple of things you need to keep in mind when it comes to Black Friday smartphone deals. Firstly, you’re more likely to see price cuts on Android handsets than on iPhones. That’s how it’s been in the past and Apple is usually rather reluctant to offer discounts on its products. That said, you shouldn't be surprised if you can find a discount on last year's iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max flagships.

Secondly, this year’s latest flagships (especially those that were announced recently), may not find their way into the bargain catalogues. Instead, you’ll find plenty of savings on the handsets they’re replacing. For example, the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL were only announced in October and are unlikely to be discounted. However, you'll likely find significant price drops on the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL instead.

With Samsung's new flagships now available on Amazon, there's a very strong possibility we'll see some decent discounts on the new Galaxy S10 range, but keep an eye out for offers on Huawei phones as well.

Unlike in the US and the UK, Australian carriers don’t typically offer discounts on the monthly payments of contract plans. So if you weren’t too keen on buying the phone outright but still wanted to upgrade, you could be out of luck on that count.

Stick with TechRadar to get the best Black Friday deals

Shopping during Black Friday can be rather intimidating, not to mention time consuming. So we’ll do the hard work for you (after fortifying ourselves on copious amounts of caffeine).

We’ll scour all the retailers and manufacturers, and handpick only the best offers right here so you can see every single offer in the one place.