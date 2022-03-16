The best treadmill 2022: find your ideal running machine

We’ve tried some of the most popular fitness machines in the world, so we know exactly what you should be looking for – and also what to avoid – when it comes to the best treadmills.

One of the first things to consider is whether or not you need training classes. A lot of the latest machines offer special memberships, which grant you access to instructor-led workouts. These models are usually quite expensive though and you’ll have to pay extra for the membership.

At the other end of the price scale you’ll find some basic models that don’t offer any kind of interaction. Instead, the screen will just display simple metrics like speed and calories burned. If you’re a solo runner, these could fit your needs perfectly. But anyone who enjoys the atmosphere of a heart-pumping training class might miss the virtual workouts.

You’ll also want to consider whether or not you need a machine with incline options, if you’re keen to replicate hill running. And some machines also come with in-built fans to keep you cool, as well as heart rate straps to monitor your pulse.

We’ve outlined the different features in each of the treadmills below and explained exactly why they make the cut. If you’re looking for a treadmill that is primarily used for walking, have a look at our round-up of the best under desk treadmills.

The best treadmills

1. NordicTrack Commercial 2950 Best treadmill overall Specifications Dimensions: 201" x 99" x 170" Weight: 335lbs Tread belt size: 22" x 60" Max user weight: 300lbs Display size and type: 22" HD touchscreen Speed: 0-13.6mph Incline: -6-15% Other features: Bluetooth connectivity, dual 3" speakers, two AutoBreeze fans, Runners Flex cushioning, 30-day iFit Family membership, free wireless heart rate strap Reasons to buy + Sturdy and well-designed machine + Vast incline and decline range + Powerful motor + User-friendly touchscreen Reasons to avoid - Bulky - Expensive - Need an iFit Live subscription for content

The NordicTrack 2950 is a top of the range treadmill with an excellent design and vast range of features to keep both newbies and dedicated runners happy. Yes, it’s big but if you’ve got the space you won’t regret investing in this gym-quality running machine.

If you’re a fan of interval training you’ll love the, frankly awesome, -6 to 14% incline and decline range, powered seamlessly by the meaty and quiet 4.25HCP motor. The NordicTrack 2950 also has some serious shock absorbers (Runners Flex cushioning) making it nice and springy to run on, so it’s joint-friendly.

The 22” HD touchscreen is one of the biggest pulls, with its crisp graphics, intuitive controls and the awesome online content via the iFit app (you get a 30 days free trial with your purchase). Similar to Peloton classes, these workouts are energetic, informative and fun, and you’ll never run out of ones to try, with over 16,000 on-demand sessions in their library. If you don’t want an iFit subscription when your trial runs out, there are 40 pre-programs on the machine, too.

This has everything you want from a high-end treadmill and more. If you’ve got the space and budget, the NordicTrack 2950 might just be the best treadmill on the market right now.

2. Peloton Tread Best for online classes Specifications Dimensions: 68" x 33" x 61" Weight: 291lbs Tread belt size: 59" x 19" Max user weight: 300lbs Display size and type: 23.8" 1080p HD touchscreen Speed: 0-12.5mph Incline: 0-12.5% Other features: Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, Tread lock, 16GB internal flash storage, front stereo speakers, 2.2 channel with rear woofers, USB-C charging point, 3.5mm headphone jack. Reasons to buy + Well designed + Extensive virtual classes + HD touchscreen Reasons to avoid - Expensive - No decline or fan - Not foldable

The Peloton Tread is a feature-rich, high tech treadmill that keeps runners motivated with its extensive library of live and on-demand workouts. It comes with a high price tag, but don’t be fooled into thinking you are paying for style over substance. Not only is this a sexy looking machine, it’s a well thought out and meticulously designed treadmill that is intuitive and easy to use.

Work your way through guided runs, strength training, yoga, HIIT and stretching via the Peloton app ($39 a month for membership) or try a scenic walk, run or hike.

One of the biggest highlights of the Tread is its minimalist design and crisp touchscreen, which is essentially your control center. Nearly all of the buttons are hidden within the display, and you can also adjust the incline and speed via your left and right handrail respectively.

The Peloton Tread is also really quiet, and has a well cushioned belt that feels springy and easy to run on. If you’ve got the budget, this treadmill is a great machine to help you achieve your health and fitness goals by motivating you to train harder and faster.

3. ProForm Premier 900 Best for people replicating hill climbs Specifications Dimensions: 64" x 73.5" x 35" Weight: 194lbs Tread belt size: 20" x 55" Max user weight: 324lbs Display size and type: 7" color touchscreen Speed: 0-12mph Incline: -3-12% Other features: Bluetooth, wireless heart rate monitoring, speakers, foldable, iFit app compatibility, and multi-speed fan Reasons to buy + Meaty motor + Foldable + Good value Reasons to avoid - No USB charger - Average belt size - Short arm rails

If you’re after a great value and budget-friendly treadmill with all the basics, the ProForm 900 is a solid choice. It comes with a small color 7” touchscreen, 2-speed fan to keep you cool, and quiet but powerful motor, which makes for a smooth transition between the extensive -3% to 12% incline range.

This is where this treadmill comes into its own – if you’re a fan of interval training and hill climbs you’re going to love this machine. With such a high incline you can almost use the ProForm 900 like a Stairmaster, walking briskly to work your quads, glutes and hamstrings.

ProForm works with the iFit for its virtual classes, and this app is bursting with amazing live and on-demand workouts and challenges to try (subscription needed). While the ProForm has a standard belt size (55” x 20”), taller people – anyone over 6ft 2 – might prefer a longer tread to really get into their natural stride. And the lack of USB charger is an oversight given how glued we all are to our devices these days. But for the price and design, this is an impressive treadmill that will suit runners of all abilities.

4. Echelon Stride Best for beginners Specifications Dimensions: 69.3" x 31" x 10.25" Weight: 154lbs Tread belt size: 55" x 20" Max user weight: 300lbs Display size and type: No inbuilt screen Speed: 0.5-12mph Incline: 10% Other features: Bluetooth, auto-folding mechanism, two water bottle holders, USB port, tablet holder, pulse monitors, 8 preset workouts, iFit compatible. Reasons to buy + Minimalist design + Foldable + App connectivity Reasons to avoid - Weak 1.75HP motor - Shorter running belt - No inbuilt screen

The Echelon Stride is ideal for technophobes with its minimalist design and simple interface. You can easily change the incline on the left handrail, while the right adjusts your speed. It’s also portable and has an auto-folding mechanism, making it easy to stow away when not in use.

It’s a great choice for people who like walking on a high incline, or a lengthy jog, but because of the slightly weak 1.75HP motor and speed limit of 12mph, more experienced runners might find this treadmill a little limiting.

The Echelon Stride is very comfortable to walk or run on, but particularly heavy or tall people might find it a tight squeeze as the handrails aren’t that wide, and the deck isn’t overly long at 55 inches (most competitors in the same price bracket are 60”). This won’t be an issue for most users, however. For virtual classes taught by enthusiastic instructors, you’ll need to sign up for the Echelon Fit app (subscription required) but you can use it as a standalone treadmill if you don’t want the extra cost.

Buying advice

Choosing the best treadmill can be a little overwhelming but if you know what to look for that’s half the battle. First, what’s your budget? And how much space do you have to house the machine? You’ll also want to think about noise levels, especially if you live in shared accommodation or have neighbors in close proximity.

When it comes to choosing a treadmill, look for a motor with minimum horsepower (HP) of 1.5. If you’re a regular runner, opt for 2.5-3.0 HP – the same as a gym quality machine. Heavier people will need a more powerful motor, too.

Look for a tread belt at least 48” by 18” in length if you like to run, and if you’re taller than 6ft you’ll need at least 52 inches for walking, and 54” for running.

You can save money – and space – by investing in one the best under desk treadmills . These are typically smaller, fold down and can fit under desks or tables so you can turn your workday into a workout. They are great for walking and light jogging.

Cheaper treadmills are often lacking a screen and online classes so if you’re someone who likes a group exercise setting or needs some extra motivation to keep from getting bored, then you might be better off choosing a treadmill that has lots of virtual content (subscription required), like Peloton or ProForm, which uses the iFit app.