Best food processor 2022: the best food choppers to slice, shred and grind

The best food processor is a must-have kitchen gadget, as it can speed through labor-intensive tasks, saving both time and effort. From chopping and shredding to slicing and mixing, the best food processors are a versatile kitchen appliance with some even adding whisking and preparing dough to their list of tasks.

Choosing the best food processor for you can leave you feeling confused. Not only is there an array of models on the market from well-known brands such as KitchenAid and Magimix, along with more affordable options from cult names including Ninja and Nutribullet, but they also come in a wide range of different sizes and with a myriad of attachments.

If you’re wondering how does a food processor work , you’re not alone, plenty of people are unsure about what food processors are, and whether they should buy one. Essentially a food processor is a kitchen appliance consisting of a motor, mixing bowl, and sharp blade attachment. They can be used for tasks like chopping vegetables, mixing cake batter, or grinding meat.

But most food processors come with more than just the sharp blade attachment, they’re commonly supplied with slicing and shredding discs too. These useful attachments mean you can create slaws and salads in minutes, perfect for BBQ’s and big family gatherings. Other attachments include whisks as well as dough blades for mixing and kneading dough.

If you already own one of the best blenders don’t be fooled into thinking a food processor can’t add much. Yes, they’re both appliances that use a motor to drive sharp blades, but when it comes to blenders vs food processors there’s quite a big difference. Blenders are great for creating lump-free liquids like soups and smoothies. Whereas food processors are much better at chopping dry ingredients like nuts and vegetables as well as shredding, slicing, and whisking.

It’s also important to know how to clean a food processor to ensure it remains in tip-top condition.

So how much can you expect to pay for one of the best food processors? While there are some models available from as little as $50 / £40, they’re not as powerful as many of the designs in the list, which means they may struggle to chop, slice or grind tougher fresh produce. You’ll also compromise on the capacity of the food processor and the range of attachments it comes with. This list features the best of the best, so you won’t find anything less than $69.99 / £59.99 in this round-up.

We’ve put some of the most popular models to the test, shredding, slicing, mixing, chopping, and whisking our way through them to bring you the best food processor for 2022.

The best food processor of 2022

(Image credit: Sage)

1. Sage the Kitchen Wizz 15 Pro The best food processor you can buy Specifications Bowl capacity: 16 cup / 3.7 liter Preset: None Speed settings: 1 plus pulse Dimensions: 17.5 x 10.9 x 8.9 inches / 44.5 x 22.6 x 27.7cm Attachements: main chopping blade, small chopping blade, dough blade, whisking disc, reversible shredding disc, julienne disc, French fry/chip cutter disc and a variable slicing disc TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check TheMarket NZ Check Mighty Ape Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Great performance + Simple to use + Storage box for accessories Reasons to avoid - Bulky - Most expensive model we tested - Only one speed

If you want the best food processor and you’re not working to a budget or constricted by a small kitchen, the Sage the Kitchen Wizz 15 Pro or Breville Sous Chef 16 Pro as it’s known in the US is the best we’ve tested. This easy-to-use but powerful food processor only offers one speed so it’s advisable to use the pulse button to avoid over-processing foods. On test it could speed through even the toughest tasks like grinding beef and mixing bread dough. It can shred and slice large piles of food in seconds, which will save you time in the kitchen. There are plenty of attachments to choose from including less common ones to create julienne vegetables or cut homemade French fries and they all store neatly in the box. The only downsides are the eye-watering price tag and that it’s bulkier and heavier than other blenders in this list. Read our full review: Sage the Kitchen Wizz 15 Pro

(Image credit: Magimix)

2. Magimix 4200XL Food Processor The best food processor for versatility Specifications Bowl capacity: 14 cup/ 3-liter Preset: None Speed settings: 1 plus pulse Dimensions: 16.7 x 8.3 x 10.2 inches/ 42.5 x 21 x 26cm Attachements: two shredding and two slicing discs, whisk, small blade, large blade, dough blade, spatula and BlenderMix attachment TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check TheMarket NZ Check Mighty Ape Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Lots of attachments + Additional bowl for smaller quantities + Good performance Reasons to avoid - Most expensive food processor we’ve tested - Bulky to store - Only one speed

If you’re looking for a food processor with plenty of attachments as well as a large capacity, look no further. The Magimix 4200XL food processor (known as the Magimix 14 Cup food processor in the US) is a versatile appliance that’s powerful and easy to use, but it’s the most expensive design we’ve tested. . It comes with an array of attachments, and we were impressed - it sliced, chopped and shredded with ease, and even copes well with heavy bread dough, plus for added versatility there’s a smaller bowl and blade. However, it only offers one speed - we would have liked the ability to use less power when chopping more delicate items, and although it comes with a handy storage box for all the attachments which helps keep them together, it’s bulky to store. Read our full review: Magimix 4200XL food processor

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

3. KitchenAid Food Chopper KFC0516 The best mini food processor Specifications Bowl capacity: 5 cup/ 1.19-liter Preset: None Speed settings: 2 Dimensions: 10 x 7 x 6.3 inches/ 25.4 x 17.8 x 16cm Attachements: chopping blade, whisk TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Check TheMarket NZ Check Mighty Ape Reasons to buy + Two speeds + Easy to store + Good performance Reasons to avoid - Small capacity - Have to keep finger on button to operate - Limited accessories

Though it’s smaller than a standard food processor, the KitchenAid Food Chopper is the perfect choice if space is limited, or if you don’t need to process large quantities. With just a 5 cup/ 1.19-liter capacity, it might be small, but it’s sturdy and has enough power for tough jobs like grinding beef and chopping nuts without struggling. It doesn’t come with many accessories, so it’s not useful for slicing, shredding or mixing dough. But it does come with a whisk which can be used to thicken small quantities of cream or aerate egg whites. There are two speeds to choose from, but you have to keep a finger on the button otherwise it stops. Everything can be stored inside the main bowl, so it’s easy to store in a cupboard, however, given the size and limited functionality it is a little pricey. Read our full review: KitchenAid Food Chopper KFC0516

(Image credit: Ninja)

4. Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ The best food processor and blender in one Specifications Bowl capacity: 8 cup/ 1.9-liter Preset: 5 Speed settings: 3 plus pulse Dimensions: 17.64 x 9.96 x 7.52 inches / 48 x 25.5 x 19 cm Attachements: reversible slicing and grating disc (not supplied with US model), chopping blade, dough blade, 72 oz/ 2.1-liter blending pitcher, 24 oz/ 0.7 liter personal blending cup (2 if purchased in the US) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check TheMarket NZ Check Mighty Ape Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Multifunctional appliance + Recipe book included + Blender has removable blades Reasons to avoid - Lots to store - Fewer attachments than a high-end food processor - Limited speed settings

The Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-iQ is well worth considering if you’re looking to combine multiple kitchen appliances into one. It’s a food processor that doubles as a full-size blender as well as a personal cup blender. The food processor bowl comes with a reversible slicing and grating disc - although this isn’t supplied with the US model, and we were also impressed by the removable blade for the blender as this makes for easy cleaning, and the recipe book for those that need inspiration. It doesn’t come with the same number of attachments as some of the food processors in this list, so it may not be suitable for every task you want a food processor for, and the addition of a blending pitcher and to-go cup means there’s lots to store. There’s also less choice when it comes to which speed setting you use than with other food processors. Read our full review: Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

5. Cuisinart Easy Prep Pro FP8 The best affordable food processor Specifications Bowl capacity: 8 cup/ 1.9-liter Preset: None Speed settings: 2 plus pulse Dimensions: 15.19 x 7.6 x 9.58 inches/ 38.5 x 19 x 23.5cm Attachements: chopping and mixing blade, two reversible shredding and slicing discs, 3 cup/ 0.7 liter bowl and blade (UK only) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check TheMarket NZ Check Mighty Ape Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Compact + Dishwasher safe bowls and attachments + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Some waste when shredding - No whisk or dough attachments - Appliance moved in use

The Cuisinart Easy Prep Pro is a great option if you’re after a full size food processor on a budget. One of the cheapest models we’ve tested, which has an 8 cup/ 1.9 liter bowl, it’s easy to use, relatively compact, and the attachments and bowls are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning, too. You can choose between two different sizes for shredded and sliced foods. The discs work well and are easy to assemble but some food was left not shredded on top of the disc, and chocolate started to melt during the process. We also found the appliance moved across the counter when mixing cake batter, so we had to hold onto it, and it lacked a whisk and dough attachment. Read our full review: Cuisinart Easy Prep Pro FP8

(Image credit: Nutribullet)

6. Nutribullet Magic Bullet Kitchen Express The best affordable food processor Specifications Bowl capacity: 3.5 cup / 0.83 liter Preset: None Speed settings: 1 plus pulse Dimensions: 15.19 x 7.6 x 9.58 inches/ 38.5 x 19 x 23.5cm Attachements: chopping and mixing blade, two reversible shredding and slicing discs, 3 cup/ 0.7 liter bowl and blade (UK only) TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at TheMarket NZ Check Mighty Ape Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Mini-blender and food processor in one + Good performance + Compact Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for large quantities - Limited attachments - Narrow feed chute on food processor

The affordable Nutribullet Magic Bullet Kitchen Express is ideal if you want a personal blender and mini food processor in one. Simple to use, the 3.5 cup / 0.83 liter bowl is the smallest capacity of all the food processors in this list and it comes with just a slicing disc and blade , so it can’t be used to whip cream, make dough or for other tasks. On test, we found it was quick to shred carrot and grate cucumber, but the small feed chute means larger foods like cucumber will need to be cut in half to fit. However, it is compact and in spite of all the accessories, is easy to store. Read our full review: Nutribullet Magic Bullet Kitchen Express

How we test food processors

We mix, chop, slice and shred our way through a variety of different foods to compare the food processors like-for-like and assess which is best. We chop nuts, onion and bread, grind beef and mix up a cake batter using the main blade to see how well it copes with these very different tasks. We’re looking at whether it produces evenly chopped results and if it can grind beef without any of the meat getting lodged in the blades.

If it comes with shredding and slicing discs we shred carrot, cheese and chocolate and slice cucumber. We evaluate how even the shreds are, noting how much of each food is left not shredded or sliced and if any has become trapped or melted during the process.

For the food processors that come with a whisk, we see how effectively it can whip cream. And for those that come with a dough blade, we try this out with bread dough, assessing whether it can mix the dough effectively and if the machine is stable when kneading a heavy dough.

Throughout the testing process we record how loud the food processor is and assess how easy it is to use and assemble. Additionally, we make a note of how easy it is to clean, whether it feels durable and if we think any accessories will be tricky to store.

Best food processor FAQs

What to consider when buying a food processor There’s plenty to think about when selecting the best food processor for you. One of the first things to consider is capacity, they come in various sizes from mini food processors designed for small quantities to large models with a capacity in excess of 14 cups/ 3 liters. If you’re regularly feeding a crowd, a large capacity might be best, but if you’ll just use it for small batches of salsa or to chop the odd onion then a mini food processor should meet your needs. Food processors can come with multiple attachments to take the hard work out of labor-intensive kitchen tasks like shredding, slicing, mixing, chopping and whisking. It’s helpful to have an idea of what you will be using it for, this way you know which attachments will be useful to you. Try not to double up on appliances, that’s just a waste of space in your kitchen. So if for example, you know you always use a food mixer for dough and whisking, then you don’t need a food processor with these attachments. But to make the most out of a food processor and all its capabilities, look for models with lots of attachments. In addition to chopping and mixing, the slicing and shredding discs speed up food prep for your favorite slaw and salad recipes. But don’t forget that all these attachments will need to be stored, so check you have the space and look for models that come with a neat storage solution. Finally, if you’re particularly short on space, you may want to consider a food processor that doubles as a blender or personal blender. These multipurpose appliances take the place of two or three appliances which can save you space as well as money.

