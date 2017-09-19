You will be able to buy Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in India starting September 29

Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in India on September 29. The iPhones were launched on September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater. While the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will be up for sale on September 22 globally, the devices will be coming to India a week later on September 29 at 6PM.

Apart from the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, Apple is reportedly also launching the Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K in India on the same day. All these devices will be available from more than 10,000 retailers in India, making this Apple’s biggest launch yet in the country.

An Apple spokesperson has informed ET that Apple is aiming at an increase of over 50% in sales in the launch period compared to last year. Apple is reportedly going to start a huge advertising campaign in India targeting airports, digital, radio and print media. Apple will begin its campaign from today on its website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram handles.

To further target young customers, Apple will host the launch event in leading malls of the following cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and National Capital Region.

The pre-bookings for the event will start on September 22 and Apple will be offering cashback offers for Citibank card holders whereby customers will get a cashback of Rs. 10,000 on iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and Rs. 15,000 on buying an iPhone and Watch Series 3 together.

Coming to the pricing, the iPhone 8 has been priced at Rs. 64,000 for the 64GB storage variant and Rs. 77,000 for the 256GB storage variant. The iPhone 8 Plus comes with a price tag of Rs. 73,000 for the 64GB storage variant and Rs. 86,000 for the 256GB variant.

To recall, the iPhone 8 comes with a 4.7-inch display, Apple A11 Bionic chipset, 2GB RAM, 64GB / 256GB internal storage, 12MP primary camera, 7MP front camera and will be available in Gold, Silver and Space Grey colour options. Coming to the iPhone 8 Plus, it comes with a 5.5-inch display, Apple A11 Bionic chipset, 3GB RAM, dual 12MP cameras, 7MP front camera and will be available in Gold, Silver and Space Grey colour options.