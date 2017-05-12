You can get a free Samsung Galaxy S8 from T-Mobile, but you have to act fast

If you're looking to go above and beyond for Mother's Day this year (and maybe treat yourself while you're at it) then now's the time to get Samsung's newest phone.

T-Mobile has announced a limited-time promotion in which if you buy a shiny new Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus on the network, you get another Galaxy S8 for free.

Both the S8 and S8 Plus are available in three colors — Midnight Black, Orchid Gray and Arctic Silver — and can be paid for through a 24-month installment plan for $30 down and $30/month for the Galaxy S8, or $130 down and $30/month if you go for the Galaxy S8 Plus.

The @SamsungMobileUS #GalaxyS8 runs fastest on T-Mobile! Now for a limited time, buy one & get a second one FREE. https://t.co/gvfDIiJX51May 12, 2017

From there, the carrier will supply a rebate via prepaid card worth $750 to cover the cost of the extra S8 — essentially scoring you a free phone and potential high-end gift in time for Mother's Day.

It's important to note that you need to purchase both phones at the same time on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan and add a line to qualify. Other fees like a $25 SIM starter kit or the cost of adding the extra line may also apply.

Should this sound like your kind of deal, you'll have to make haste. T-Mobile states its buy-one-get-one-free deal on the Samsung Galaxy S8 is for a limited time and subject to change.

We've asked T-Mobile to clarify exactly when its promotion ends, and will update this story if we learn more. In the meantime, you can visit T-Mobile's website, call 1-800-T-MOBILE, or check at a retail location to learn more.