You can already save $10 on Monster Hunter Stories 2

Monster Hunter Stories 2 is set for release this week, but Amazon's latest Nintendo Switch deals can already save you $10 before it's even hit the shelves. You can pre-order Wings of Ruin for just $49.99 right now and still get speedy day one delivery on the July 7 launch day. That's an excellent deal considering we rarely see such savings on Nintendo Switch titles once they're already out in the wild, let alone still up for pre-order.

We almost never see Nintendo Switch deals on games before they hit the shelves, although Monster Hunter Stories 2's position as a spin-off may be helping it here. Nevertheless, the original was beloved by main franchise fans and newcomers alike, so there's likely plenty to get your teeth into here. However, you'll find plenty more Nintendo Switch game deals further down the page as well.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin: $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Walmart has already taken $10 off the price of its Monster Hunter Stories 2 pre-orders this week. That's an excellent price considering this title hasn't even hit the shelves yet and we rarely see Nintendo Switch games taking discounts like this anyway. Monster Hunter Stories 2 will release on July 7 and while Walmart is also offering this price, shipping has been delayed to July 14 whereas you can still get day one delivery with Amazon.

View Deal

Monster Hunter Stories 2 is the second spin-off to use the 'Stories' moniker, with the previous instalment dating all the way back to the Nintendo 3DS. Since then we've come a long way and we already know of five post-launch updates heading to the game once it's out in the wild - including the addition of Rise's Palamutes.

More Nintendo Switch deals

We're rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch deals and Nintendo Switch Lite bundles right here on TechRadar, but you'll also find a range Pro Controller price drops taking place right now as well.