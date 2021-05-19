You can already save 10% on the SteelSeries Rival 5 - here's how

The SteelSeries Rival 5 gaming mouse only just launched into the wild, but you can already save 10% on the brand new pointer. There is a slight catch here, though - you'll need to sign up for the SteelSeries newsletter to receive your money off. That said, any discounts on new releases are worth taking note of, and you'll be able to pick up the 9-button, 85g precision device for just $53.99 (was $59.99).

The SteelSeries Rival 5 offers a budget-friendly but still lightweight and powerful mouse for a wide range of grip styles and gameplay. With 9 programmable macro buttons you're getting far more customization than we'd usually see at this price point, and with tilt tracking on top of a speedy sensor there's even more precision baked in here.

This is the lowest price available on the SteelSeries Rival 5 right now, which is to be expected. The latest 1-to-1 pointer only launched on May 15, so other gaming mouse deals are yet to catch up with this offer.

SteelSeries Rival 5 gaming mouse: $59.99 $53.99 at SteelSeries

You'll have to sign up for the SteelSeries newsletter to receive the discount, but once you do you can save 10% on the brand new Rival 5 gaming mouse. That's perfect for those looking to save even more on an already well-priced pointer, with plenty of customizable macro buttons and excellent precision and speed features as well.

