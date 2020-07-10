XPS 13 price cut: the powerful Dell laptop is on sale for $1,299.99

Dell's Black Friday in July sale is happening now, and you can score incredible deals on best-selling laptops like the XPS 13. For a limited time, you can get the powerful Dell XPS 13 laptop on sale for $1,299.99. That's a massive $350 discount and a fantastic deal for a robust touchscreen laptop.

The Dell XPS 13 features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge touch display and packs 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10710U processor. The touchscreen laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 19 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.



We've included other XPS deals below, which are included in the Dell Black Friday in July sale. This promotion only happens once a year, so you should take advantage of these laptop bargains now before it's too late.

Today's best XPS 13 laptop deals:

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop: $1,649.99 $1,299.99 at Dell

A fantastic price, the Dell XPS 13 touch laptop is on sale for $1,299.99. The powerful laptop features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge touch display and packs 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10710U processor.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $899.99 $862.39 at Dell

The 2019 baseline spec Dell XPS 13 is going for really cheap right now, thanks to this $40 discount. While you're getting a slightly thicker bottom bezel on that screen the components here are outstanding - a 10th gen Intel i5-10210U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD just can't be argued with at this price.

New XPS 13 Touch laptop: $1,899.99 $1,599.99 at Dell

You can save $300 on the powerful all-new XPS 13 laptop at Dell. This brand new touch-screen laptop features a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge touch display and packs 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor.

