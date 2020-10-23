Xbox Series X and PS5 game pre-orders are $10 off at Best Buy right now

Xbox Series X and PS5 pre-orders may be out of stock, but that doesn't mean you can't stack your game library ahead of launch day. Best Buy can help you do that a little easier this week as well, offering a $10 reward card for Members when purchasing any Xbox Series X or PS5 game (or their previous generation equivalents).

What makes these Xbox Series X and PS5 deals particularly impressive right now is that we haven't seen many offers hitting these unreleased titles yet. That makes this reward scheme the cheapest way to pick up some next-gen experiences ahead of launch day.

Right now, we're seeing Watch Dogs Legion, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Cyberpunk 2077, Outriders, Far Cry 6, and Halo Infinite all included in this offer. And don't worry if you're not a Best Buy member, it's free and easy to sign up in order to take advantage of these Xbox Series X and PS5 pre-order deals.

If you've been struggling to find an Xbox Series X pre-order or to buy PS5 ahead of the big day, rest assured there's likely to be more stock on the way for launch. We're even taking a look at the most likely PS5 Black Friday deals ahead of November. Whether this year's Black Friday deals will touch the new consoles remains to be seen, but it's nice to be prepared.

You'll find all these Xbox Series X and PS5 pre-order deals just below, but we're also rounding up more game deals in the US, UK, and Australia at the bottom of the page as well.

Cyberpunk 2077: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

The looong-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 will finally hit our screens on November 19. While it's not heading directly to PS5 and Xbox Series X, you'll be able to upgrade to a new version of the game from your previous-gen purchase when it becomes available. Pre-order on PS4 | Xbox One

How to find Xbox Series X and PS5 pre-orders

The world of Xbox Series X and PS5 pre-orders is a hungry one, though we haven't seen stock for a long time now. Hopefully we'll see more inventory in the next few weeks, or it will be a case of dashing for those first consoles to hit the shelves on launch day (November 10 for the Series X and November 12 for the PS5).

Until then, stay in touch for the latest updates on both Xbox Series X and PS5 pre-orders.

