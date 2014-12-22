TechRadar Deals: PS4, Xbox One, TV + soundbar, headphones and more!

Saving you money is what TechRadar Deals is all about, and we've got some more bargains for you to consider here.

Whether you're after something for the family or simply looking for bargains for your own good self, we've got some deals for you! And if you haven't heard about the deals bonanza that's going down on the 26th, check out our Boxing Day sales page!

Here's a great little deal to kick us off. If you're looking to pick up a kick-ass USB stick, you can currently get the SanDisk Cruzer Extreme USB 3.0 drive with 64GB capacity for just £24.99.

Today's Hot Deals

If you're after the cheapest possible price on a PS4 or Xbox One console today, this is probably it. By using the secret code GKHC9 at the checkout, you can currently get an extra 20% off the price of both, leaving you paying just £279.20! Get the PS4 deal | Get the Xbox One deal

This is a great deal on a TV and soundbar combo. Pick up the Sony KDL-42W829 - one of TechRadar's favourite TVs of 2014, with a Sony soundbar and subwoofer, all for just £509 while stocks last at Currys.

Here's an exclusive deal just for you. Portable phone chargers are one of the most useful gadgets to own, and with the secret code TR14XMAS you can currently get £3 off the Omaker Premium portable charger with 10,000mAh of charge! That makes the price just £14.99.

Looking for a boatload of storage space for your home computer? This massive 5TB hard drive can currently be had for just £119.99 at Amazon.

And finally, IWOOT currently has the B&O Beoplay Form 21 headphones at a sizeable discount, currently just £47.99.

MORE DEALS

Yamaha RX-V377 5.1Ch 100W Output 4K Ready AV Receiver - £179 - Richer Sounds

Xbox One Console - £285.00 @ Amazon

Crucial M500 240GB SSD £64.98 Free Delivery @ Amazon

Lenovo e50 Quad Core Desktop PC 25% off £149.99 (£119.99 after cashback) with free delivery @ ebuyer

Sony Xperia Z3 Sim Free £399.88 at unlocked-mobiles

Griffin CinemaSeat for iPad Air - Now £4.98 (was £29.95) @ John Lewis (Click & Collect)

From Dusk Till Dawn 1-3 Complete Collection Blu-ray £8.99 @ Zavvi

Habitat Kringle Small Colour-Changing LED Tree only £6 Argos

80% off 50 Pranks Magic Tricks Tin or 50 Amazing Magic Tricks Tin £2.00 ( was £10) @ Halfords